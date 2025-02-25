NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 25: Balancing family life just got easier. Introducing Coro, an exclusive family-focused members club in India, that's designed to redefine how families navigate work, play, and build connections. With secure playscapes, a healthy cafe, flexible workplace offerings, and a vibrant community, Coro's design-led hybrid space allows parents to thrive professionally while offering children a safe, joyful environment to grow and explore.

Also Read | 25 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Located in Domlur, Bangalore, Coro's membership model has three tiers - Resident, Off-Peak and Day Passes. This model ensures flexible space usage and supports rapid expansion, making it a practical and adaptable choice for families.

A New Vision for Families

Also Read | Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 25, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Coro is the brainchild of Tena Pick, a global social impact expert and gender equality advocate and Tanushee Seth, a global business leader with expertise in the beauty and consumer industry.

"At Coro, we've blended thoughtful design with a deep sense of community, ensuring that parents never have to choose between their careers and their families. Our children deserve access to the highest quality playscapes that allow them to play for the sake of play, explore and make their own connections. Coro is a space where modern families can work, play, dream, rest and connect," says Tena Pick, Co-founder at Coro.

"Careers come in peaks and troughs, and parents need a space that will allow them to self-actualize, celebrating whatever phase they are in, while also giving them opportunities to connect with their children, throughout the day, in an inspiring space," adds Tanushree Seth, Co-founder at Coro.

Coro is a thriving hub for connection and growth. Coro addresses the existing gap in children's infrastructure to celebrate "The Power of Play" through Climbing Structures and Open Play Zones that encourage physical activity and adventurous exploration, Soft Play and Toddler Areas perfect for younger children and Quiet Corners and Libraries for independent play. Coro's child-centric programming ensures that kids have new, enriching experiences every day. Book Clubs, Movement and Arts Sessions, Cooking Classes and Movie Nights will bring kids together for fun while encouraging self-expression through creative activities.

And for parents, Coro creates an inclusive and welcoming space to support work and connection for entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, and parents re-imagining careers post-children.

Parents can join fitness and wellness classes, participate in industry-specific fireside chats and attend networking events where professional and personal goals align. Social gatherings like coffee mornings, truffle tastings, movie nights, and pop-ups add a touch of fun to the mix!

Design That Inspires and Functions

Coro's design reflects the expertise of Architects Bhavana Kumar and Nicola La Noce of Kumar La Noce, who specialise in creating spaces that nurture and inspire. The two-floor layout is designed to be an inspiring and joyful environment while providing for technical spatial requirements. The material palette of light wood, terrazzo tiles, punctuated with metallic accents and lush greenery creates a calming yet energising atmosphere.

The first floor houses an open-ended playscape for kids and a cafe for families to connect. The children's area is defined by a curving wooden screen with playful cutouts that create a soft boundary while maintaining visibility. This innovative playscape encourages children to peek, climb, crawl, and build imaginary worlds. Adjacent to the play area is a cafe serving nourishing meals, ensuring families can stay fueled and connected.

Designed with parents in mind, the second level offers a variety of workspaces, collaboration zones and quiet nooks for focused tasks. Meeting rooms and booths flank a central freeform 'spine' table while the 'retreat' is a versatile stepped seating area that doubles as a venue for community events, yoga sessions, and intimate gatherings.

"At Coro, our design is rooted in the idea of creating a welcoming and nourishing environment for young families to be themselves. The space has been created to be adaptable with impactful anchors and spatial elements that serve a purpose. It's about striking a balance between functionality and inspiration, where every corner is designed to foster connection, creativity, and well-being," says Bhavana Kumar, Architect and Chief Design Officer at Coro.

Flexible Memberships for Every Family

Coro offers flexible membership plans tailored to urban families' diverse needs:

- Resident Membership: Unlimited access for ultimate flexibility.- Off-Peak Membership: Access from Monday to Thursday, excluding holidays.- Day Passes: Perfect for those needing occasional access. Memberships are valid until the youngest child in the family turns six, ensuring long-term value and support for young families.

To learn more about Coro and how it can transform your work-life balance, visit www.corospace.in or follow @corospace on Instagram for membership details.

Social Media:

Instagram: @corospace

Coro is a family-focused members club with an emphasis on personal development for both parents and children. With infrastructure for early childhood and early parenthood, Coro is a workplace, playscape and a cafe all in one.

The space encourages its members to show up authentically in all facets of their life whether it's continuing working on their careers, spending quality time with their children or connecting with their peers and friends. Coro brings together modern work spaces, design-driven playscapes, a nourishing cafe and a supportive community with top-notch programming. Coro's members club has been designed to answer every need of young, urban Indian families. For a greater flexibility in space usage and quick growth and expansion, Coro Offers three tiers of membership designed to cover a wide range of work and play solutions, based on the habits of a particular family. Centrally located in the Prestige Ridge building in Domlur, Bangalore, Coro is where families can balance life, work, and growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)