New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The corporate deal market in the country continued its strong growth momentum in the third quarter (July-September) of calendar year 2025 (Q3 CY25), recording 999 transactions with a total value of USD 44.3 billion, according to a report by PwC.

As per the report, this marks the highest level in the past six quarters, reflecting a 13 per cent rise in deal volume and a sharp 64 per cent increase in value compared with the previous quarter.

It stated "India's deal market continued its upward trajectory in Q3 CY25, recording 999 transactions valued at USD 44.3 billion".

The deal market refers to the overall market activity involving corporate transactions, such as Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), where companies buy, merge, or acquire other companies.

Another type is Private Equity (PE) investments, where investment firms or funds invest money in companies, either by buying a stake or providing funding for their growth.

The report noted that the growth in the third quarter followed a slight dip in Q2 CY25, with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) driving the uptrend.

In the third quarter, the M&A activity saw 518 transactions worth USD 28 billion, representing a 26 per cent increase in volume and an impressive 80 per cent jump in value on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The average M&A deal size also rose to USD 74 million in Q3 CY25 from USD 59 million in Q2 CY25, suggesting a strong preference for larger, high-impact strategic deals across sectors.

Domestic M&A remained the primary growth driver, accounting for 381 deals, a 30% increase over the previous quarter.

Cross-border deals also strengthened, with inbound transactions rising to 55 and outbound deals (Indian investments overseas) increasing to 82, both reaching their highest levels in six quarters.

This trend suggests that India remains a magnet for global investors, as Indian companies expand their international reach.

Private equity (PE) activity stayed stable during the quarter. The average PE deal size increased to USD 38 million in Q3 CY25 from USD 27 million in Q2 CY25, indicating a renewed focus on larger, higher-quality investments.

The report further highlighted that over the past six quarters, India's total deal volume has expanded by 61 per cent, while the overall deal value has nearly doubled. This highlights the country's transition toward a more mature and value-driven investment environment.

Both M&A and PE investors are increasingly targeting strategic, scale-oriented, and globally relevant opportunities.

With higher activity levels and growing deal sizes, Q3 CY25 reinforces India's position as one of the world's most dynamic deal markets. (ANI)

