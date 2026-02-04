Did Greenland Banned US President Donald Trump and His Descendants for 100 Years? Fact Check Reveals Truth

New York, February 4: A widely shared social media post claiming that Greenland’s parliament passed a law banning US President Donald Trump and all his descendants from the territory for 100 generations is false. The claim originated from a satirical account on the social media platform Instagram and has no basis in official action by the Greenlandic government or its parliament.

"The political conflict over the Arctic has reached a bizarre and symbolic climax as Greenland’s parliament, the Inatsisartut, introduced unprecedented legislation targeting the U.S. President. In a unanimous show of defiance, lawmakers proposed a bill declaring Donald Trump and "all his descendants for 100 generations" as personae non gratae on the island," the viral Instagram post wrote. Is Video of Alex Pretti Kicking US Federal Vehicle AI-Generated? Know the Truth Behind Clip.

Fact Check: Viral Post Claiming Greenland Banned Donald Trump and Descendants Is Satire

The satirical post has circulated widely amid growing diplomatic tensions between Trump and European officials over his expressed interest in Greenland, but no legitimate news outlets or government sources have reported such a ban. Greenland remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, and its elected government has taken no such legislative action

There is no record of such legislation being introduced or passed by the Inatsisartut, Greenland’s legislative body. Officials in both Greenland and Denmark have not announced any action resembling the claim, and mainstream reporting on the ongoing diplomatic context makes no reference to such a law. ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen You Smile’: US President Donald Trump Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Over Questions About Epstein Files (Watch Video).

Context: US–Greenland Tensions

The satirical claim appears to have gained traction against the backdrop of heightened tensions over US President Trump’s repeated remarks about Greenland. Trump has publicly discussed the strategic importance of the Arctic territory and expressed interest in bringing it under US control, a position that has been met with firm resistance from Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

Greenland has its own parliament and significant autonomy under the Kingdom of Denmark. Its leaders have reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and stressed respect for international law and sovereignty in response to external pressure.

