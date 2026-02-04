Pink Dolphins Spotted at Mumbai’s Marine Drive? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True

Mumbai, February 4: A video purportedly showing rare pink dolphins leaping from the waters at iconic Marine Drive in Mumbai's Marine Lines and coming toward the edge has has gone viral on social media, especially Instagram. The video has been shared widely, with many believing it to be true or authentic. However, the viral video showing pink dolphins at the Marine Lines has been debunked as an AI-generated.

The viral video was posted on Instagram by user Sanskar Nagwani. "Pink Dolphin in Mumbai?", the text on the video read. The video has so far recieved over 20 lakh views, nearly 1 lakh likes and 27 thousand shares. The video has been reposted over 600 times and nearly 400 users have commented on the video. Is the 'Crocodile Spotted at Gateway of India' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Fact Check: Pink Dolphins at Mumbai’s Marine Lines Video Is AI Generated

The video appeared particularly convincing to many because Mumbai’s coast is a known habitat for the Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin, which can sometimes appear slightly pinkish or grey. However, the vibrant "bubblegum pink" hue and the unnatural movement patterns of the dolphins in the viral clip raised immediate red flags among marine biologists and digital fact-checkers.

Upon closer inspection, several "digital artifacts" reveal the video’s artificial nature. Moreover, the user who posted the video himself clarified that the video is indeed "AI-generated." The user wrote )Vfx Generated/Ai) in the caption, revealing the video was infact artificially created. When looked at the user's profile, it was found that they have shared many such AI-generated videos, with several getting over million views on Instagram. ‘Skinwalker’ Spotted Near Gateway of India in Mumbai? Fact Check Reveals Viral Instagram Reel Is AI-Generated.

While the "Pink dolphins at Marine Lines" video you is indeed an AI-generated hoax, dolphins are very real residents of Mumbai’s coastal waters. They aren't just passing through; for several species, the Arabian Sea off Mumbai is their home. According to verified reports and marine studies from late 2025 and early 2026, here is the truth about Mumbai's "urban dolphins." On December 17, 2025, Dolphins were spotted swimming close to Mumbai's Worli waterfront. A video of the same had gone viral on social media.

