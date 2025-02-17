PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 17: CottonConnect, a leading global organisation driving responsible sourcing and resilient supply chains in the textile industry, is participating in the second edition of Bharat Tex, being held from February 14-17, 2025, in New Delhi. CottonConnect highlights its efforts in advancing sustainable supply chains and driving impactful industry conversations at Bharat Tex 2025.

CottonConnect has worked with over 800,000 farmers across 6 countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Turkiye and Egypt. Their agronomic programs have increased farmer yields by 11% and farmer profits by 36%. CottonConnect's main areas of operations are Raw Material Sourcing, Climate Action, Social Impact and Traceability.

At the event CottonConnect showcased its QR Code based Farm-to-Fashion traceability platform TraceBale. It improves the transparency of suppliers, and the traceability of sourced materials, which is essential for sustainable decision making. The tool enables brands and processors to help reduce the negative environmental and social impacts of the textile supply chain. "Supply chain traceability is key to sustainability, even end customers around the world now demand more information about the origin and production process of their clothing, we believe TraceBale could be a game changer," adds Alison Ward, CEO of CottonConnect.

Another key focus area for CottonConnect is climate change mitigation, and with their programs they help farmers adapt to phenomena already happening as a result of climate change, and future-proof their livelihoods, productivity and businesses for the longer term by giving them the tools, insight and knowledge to boost productivity while using less water, or improve soil health by using bio-pesticides, and increasing biodiversity for example, which helps farmers build resilience despite climate change.

CottonConnect remains committed to shaping a future where the textile sector thrives on responsible sourcing, environmental sustainability, and social empowerment.

About CottonConnect

CottonConnect is a pioneering social enterprise that is reimagining the future for supply chains. With headquarters in London and on-the-ground teams around the world, we help improve the sustainability of global textile supply chains, enabling producers and raw material farmers to work more responsibly and enjoy better livelihoods. Our work helps brands to access more sustainable cotton and other natural fibres, creating a more transparent and resilient supply chain that will continue to deliver the best cotton, now and in the future. At CottonConnect, we believe in helping brands, suppliers and farmers develop and maintain partnerships that are truly transformational. In March 2023, we were awarded 'SME of the year', at the UK's largest sustainability awards, the Edies and in November we won the award for 'Partnership of the Year' with Primark and SEWA at the Reuters Sustainable Business Awards. For more information, please visit www.cottonconnect.org.

