WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the match number four of the Women’s Premier League 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on Delhi Capitals Women. This is the second game of the season for both RCB-W and DC-W and interestingly both the teams are unbeaten thus far with Royal Challengers on top of the WPL 2025 points table. Meanwhile for RCB-W vs DC-W live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Ashleigh Gardner’s All-Round Show, Priya Mishra’s Three-Wicket Haul Power Gujarat Giants to Six-Wicket Win Over UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.

Despite Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 79 off 37 balls, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the WPL 2025 by six wickets. RCB-W chased down 202 in 18.3 overs, thanks to Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 64 off 27 balls. Ellyse Perry also made a vital contribution of 57 off 34 balls.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets in their first game of the WPL 2025. It was Shafali Verma’s 180-ball 43 that set the tone for DC’s victory as they chased the target of 165 in the last over. The thriller last over saw DC complete two runs on last ball to win the game.

When is DC-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Both teams will look for their second win when Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the fourth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 on Monday, February 17. The DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Both teams are the finalists of the last edition and are in good form which should lead to a close contest.

