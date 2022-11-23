Students of MBA (Communication Management) are prepared to take up the real-time challenges of the ever-changing world of the media industry

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV): The applications for the advanced MBA (Communication Management), offered by Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International University (SIU) are closing on 24th November 2022.

Apply via SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) 2022 to register for the cutting-edge programme by the renowned B-school and launch yourself into premier careers in the media and communication industry. SNAP applicants can continue to register for MBA (Communication Management) at SIMC till 17th January 2023.

Also Read | NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Molecular, Chemical Profile of Distant World's Skies.

Dr Ruchi Kher Jaggi, Professor & Director, Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication said, "The dynamic media industry requires all-rounded and versatile professionals. Hence, at SIMC we focus on analytical skills, lateral thinking and constant upskilling to keep our students abreast with the latest industry trends and requirements. This is possible through our wide industry network and an industry-focused curriculum that orients the thinking of our students towards the media business. Additionally, the media and business courses in the MBA programme are integrated with a strong technological education to tackle the upcoming challenges of the industry. We look forward to welcoming our new cohort for the advanced media-focused MBA programme ."

SIMC's MBA (Communication Management) offers a deep dive into the major areas of the industry with Brand Communication, Public Relations, Marketing & Media Analytics and Media Management. At the end of the programme, students of MBA (Communication Management) will be adept in the classic topics of management studies such as Marketing, Business Statistics and Economics with advanced media-oriented courses such as Advertising Management, Copywriting, Strategic Media Planning, Specialised Advertising Research and many more.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank Supports UPI Market Cap, Maintains Leadership As Payment Service Provider and Issuer Bank.

One of the major outcomes of the programme is tech-savvy media professionals who are ready to take the industry by storm with effective tech solutions combined with precision and mastery in the art of communication. With courses such as Digital Marketing, Data Visualisation, Digital Ecosystem, Evolving Media Technologies; Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality and Visual Reality; and many other technology-oriented courses, the students are prepared to take up the real-time challenges of the ever-changing world of the media industry.

Aspirants can apply to the flagship MBA of SIMC through SNAP 2022, a nationwide Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted on December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days. Candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts; the candidate's best performance among the attempts will be considered towards the selection decision.

Conducted across 86 cities, SNAP 2022 features 60 Multiple-Choice Questions. 15 questions will be based on knowledge of General English, comprising Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 and 20 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, respectively. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded and 0.25 marks will be deducted per incorrect one.

Shortlisted aspirants will have to appear for the GE-PIWAT (Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test) to secure their place in the desired SIU programme. The final merit listed will be drawn based on performance in SNAP and GE-PIWAT: 50 % weightage attributed to SNAP scores (out of 60, scaled down to 50 marks); 30 % to Group Exercise (GE), and 10% Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Test Ability (WAT) each.

For more information visit: https://www.simc.edu/, and to apply for MBA (Communication Management), aspirants can visit: https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx#_ga=2.239766080.2145535047

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)