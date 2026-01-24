Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai laid the foundation stone for the Chitrotpala International Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre at Naya Raipur, marking a major step towards developing the state as a hub for cinema, culture and creative industries.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) was held in the presence of senior ministers, legislators, and officials of the Chhattisgarh government, along with representatives from the film and creative industries. Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma also attended the event, extending industry support to the project.

Also Read | 'Battle of Galwan' Song 'Maatrubhumi' Out Now: Salman Khan Pays Tribute to India in First Track From Upcoming War Drama (Watch Video).

According to a release, the project, touted to be India's first world-class, fully equipped Film City, is created by Tarun Rathi, developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd( REL) and Indradeep Infra Ltd., with the vision of building a future-ready, end-to-end destination for cinema, culture and creative industries.

Spread over 95 acres in its first phase, the film city is being developed under the Special Assistance Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The project envisions integrating film production facilities with exhibition, convention and cultural spaces, offering a long-term platform for filmmakers, artisans, entrepreneurs and local communities.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Release Date Announced: Siddharth Anand's Action Spectacle Set for Grand Christmas 2026 Theatrical Release (Watch Video).

Industry buzz around the project is already strong, with early discussions suggesting that upcoming major productions, including Golmaal 5, and various other films that are in the pre-production stage, may explore shooting at the Film City once operational, as per the press release.

As per the release, adding strength to this vision is the involvement of India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, IEML, and Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, EPCH, will play a key role in developing a comprehensive infrastructure comprising an Exhibition Centre, Convention Centre, Hotel, Mart-cum-Business Showrooms, Helipad, and allied facilities. These spaces are intended to create sustained opportunities for local artisans, tribal communities, MSMEs and skilled youth, while opening new markets and visibility for Chhattisgarh's indigenous talent.

Speaking at the event, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "There has long been a demand from the people of the state for our own film city, which will help take stories from Chhattisgarh to global audiences. I am glad that the government is supporting this new world-class film city with Rs 150 crore in the first phase and Rs 250-300 crore in later phases. It should take us about two years to fully develop this dream project."

Tarun Rathi, Concessionaire of Chitrotpala International Film City, added, "We are trying to support filmmakers with all possible equipment and a complete ecosystem so that producers and crews from Mumbai and across India can come to Raipur to shoot and execute everything seamlessly. The accessibility and the shooting-friendly environment will help the filmmakers from start to finish."

Once completed, the integrated development is expected to position Naya Raipur as the first fully equipped international film city of India as a vibrant hub for films, exhibitions, conventions and cultural exchange, while directly supporting skill development, entrepreneurship and local livelihoods across Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)