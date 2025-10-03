PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 3: Crocs, the global footwear brand celebrated for comfort and self-expression, is once again ushering in the festive season with its much-awaited 'Share the Joy' campaign. Carrying forward the festive spirit from last year, the brand takes on a fresh sparkle this season with Crocs' global ambassador Rashmika Mandanna leading the way. Crocs invites everyone to celebrate togetherness and fun with the Classics collection, featuring elevated, blingy Jibbitz. Set to 'Yaar Bina Chain' the campaign film captures friendship, festive sparkle, and playful retro vibes.

At its core, the campaign celebrates the true essence of the festive spirit--not flawless plans, but spontaneous moments of joy. It's about laughter that echoes, the excitement of shared experiences, and the unique personalities that shine brightest when friends come together. Set to the nostalgic tune of 'Yaar Bina Chain', the film infuses retro charm with bold Gen Z energy. Rashmika is joined by GenZ creators John, Yashraj, Akshara Shivakumar, Kunal Bhosle, Noharika Gangaramany, and Laxmi Shetty--each bringing their own spark, flair, and playful chaos to the screen.

The story captures a slice of festive reality: Rashmika caught in the whirlwind of last-minute Diwali party prep--bare walls, scattered sweets, and a party still unfinished. She calls upon her squad to help set it right. They arrive, arms full of decorations, food, and outfits, transforming the chaos into laughter, warmth, and a celebration alive with color and effortless style.

Amid this vibrant world, Crocs' Classic Clogs styled with the season's new blingy, elevated Jibbitz™ charms step in as the ultimate festive accessory--pairing seamlessly with contemporary festive Indian looks and adding a playful sparkle to every step. More than footwear, they become a canvas of self-expression and comfort, embodying the campaign's ethos of individuality and joy.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, "Festive celebrations are personal, playful, and full of real, unfiltered moments. 'Share the Joy' shows how Crocs Classics Clogs and elevated Jibbitz charms naturally fit into these celebrations--adding comfort, sparkle, and a way to express personal style. This festive season, we've extended that story with new silhouettes and colorways, including the Bae Velvet Clog and Crush Clog Plush Plum, giving consumers the perfect canvas to elevate and personalize their fusion festive looks."

Akshat Gupt, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Kulfi Collective, adds: "Diwali is often portrayed as picture-perfect, but the magic is really in the messy, unfiltered moments you share with your people. With Crocs, we wanted to capture that spirit--celebrations where individuality shines, friendships fuel the chaos, and personal style becomes part of the story. Because sharing the joy (and the joyful chaos)--that's what makes Diwali feel like Diwali."

Conceptualized and produced by Kulfi Collective, the campaign reflects how India's Gen Z celebrates festivities today, less picture-perfect traditions and more being in the moment. From stringing fairy lights to last-minute outfit checks, the film captures the playful energy and authenticity that make festive memories unforgettable.

The 360-degree campaign comes alive across digital, social, and retail touchpoints, inviting consumers to celebrate the festive season with joy and togetherness. Crocs is set to unveil new festive silhouettes and seasonal colorways--including the Bae Velvet Clog, Studded Classic Clog, and the Crush Clog in Plush Plum--designed to add a touch of sparkle to every celebration. These styles will be available on crocs.in, Myntra, and select Crocs stores nationwide.

In-store, the campaign is elevated through festive-inspired visual merchandising, reigniting the charm of Jibbitz™ with playful installations and vibrant displays. The immersive experience allows shoppers to embrace the season's spirit while discovering their favorite styles in a fresh, celebratory way.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

