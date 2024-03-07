NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its commitment to quality and pioneering innovations in lighting, has been redefining your living spaces with sophistication and unparalleled style. Crompton has launched its all-new premium range, the Trio Range of Lights. A first in industry, the Trio Range offers three distinct lighting experiences from a single product. From Ceiling Lights, Battens to Lamps, each one is meticulously crafted to meet the requirements of both decorative and functional needs. Ideal for various settings including homes, hotels, restaurants, cafes, and small offices, the Trio Range of LED lights elevate living spaces with a fusion of functionality and refined style.

Also Read | AI in Schools: Canva Partners With CBSC To Train Educators in Visual Communication and Generative AI Tools Throughout Affiliated Schools in India.

In the dynamic landscape of interior design, where contemporary tastes continually reshape trends, Crompton lights have consistently evolved to meet changing needs. The introduction of the Trio Range goes beyond conventional lighting solutions; it unveils an immersive experience tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern living. Mindful of the myriad roles our living spaces serve in today's dynamic lifestyles, Crompton recognizes that they are more than mere habitats; they are stages where countless moments unfold. The Trio Range is a transformative lighting solution, offering a singular product with three distinct modes - theatre, work, and party. With the fusion of Cool, Warm, and Natural lights at the click of a button, this innovative range caters to diverse moods and occasions. Now, you can effortlessly switch between the crisp brightness of Cool light for focused work to the cozy ambiance of Warm light for a relaxed evening, and the natural, inviting glow for a lively party atmosphere.

Speaking about the company's newly launched lighting range, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting, at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "At Crompton, quality and innovation always go hand in hand. We understand the pivotal role lighting plays in modern living, and we are committed to delivering lighting solutions that actively improve the quality of our consumers' daily lives. We believe in not just illuminating spaces but creating a lighting experience that matches the need at that point in time. Hence, the Trio Range is set to redefine the way people engage with lights in their homes & workspaces. Whether it's the warmth of a theatre to elevate the television/ presentation viewing experience, the focus of a workspace, or the vibrancy of a celebration, our new range doesn't just illuminate spaces; it enhances your home with every click of the switch. With these versatile lighting experiences rolled into one, we are confident of the positive impact on our consumers' lives."

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Unveil Pune Airport's Much-Awaited New Terminal on March 10.

From the focused Cool White Light in the focus mode, perfect for work and study, to the Warm Indirect Light in the theatre mode, ideal for unwinding and cinematic experiences, and the Hybrid Mode combining both for special moments with friends and family - the trio range delivers a transformative effect with just a click of a switch.

Below are the product details:

* Trio 15w LED Ceiling Light: It features a versatile design with theatre mode for a cinematic experience, work mode for focused productivity, and party mode for the perfect get-together setting, providing premium aesthetics tailored to every mood

* Price Range - Rs. 1400/-

* Trio 22w LED Batten Light: Elevate your space with a stylish and functional lighting solution that offers three distinct modes to effortlessly set the mood and create a vibrant ambience for any occasion

* Price Range - Rs. 1499/-

* Trio 12w LED Lamp: It offers 100% illumination capability for lamp shades and wall lights, along with the option for up and down lighting. In addition to offering three distinct modes - theatre, work, and party, these lights seamlessly cater to both personal and professional lighting needs, ensuring versatility and ambiance in any space

*Price Range - Rs. 375/-

Available at Crompton authorized retail outlets across India, as well as on leading ecommerce platforms, this range is set to illuminate and enhance every moment of your day with its innovative and versatile lighting offerings.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet the consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent focus and drive has helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and been listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in "Brand Top 75" most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)