Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13: CS Academy, Erode, has been recognized as one of India's premier educational institutions in the prestigious India School Merit Awards 2024, conducted by Education Today. The school has achieved outstanding rankings:

* Ranked #1 in Erode

* Ranked #4 in Tamil Nadu

* Ranked #15 in India

This recognition places CS Academy among the Top 20 Day-cum-Boarding Schools (National Curriculum) in India, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence, holistic education, and innovative teaching methodologies.

The awards ceremony was held on December 10, 2024, at The Taj Bangalore Airport. Amit Kumar, Principal of CS Academy, Erode, had the honour of receiving the award on behalf of the school.

A Rigorous Evaluation Process

The rankings were determined through a comprehensive evaluation process involving over 400 schools, shortlisted from 1,760 survey forms. Schools were assessed based on 15 key parameters, including:

* Academic Reputation

* Teacher Advancement and Well-being

* Co-curricular Education

* Sports Development

* Digital Learning Integration

* Parental Engagement

* Holistic and Future-Proof Education

A Shared Success

This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire CS Academy community-students, teachers, and parents alike.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Education Today. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and holistic education. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our students, teachers, and parents for their continuous support and dedication, which inspire us to shape future-ready learners," said Amit Kumar, Principal of CS Academy, Erode.

CS Academy, Erode, is a leading institution offering holistic education across both CBSE and Cambridge curricula. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, holistic development, and innovative pedagogy, the school prepares students to thrive as global citizens in an evolving world.

