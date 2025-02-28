VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: The cutting edge minimally invasive techniques for vision correction invented by Pune based eye surgeon Dr. Jeevan Ladi is transforming the field of laser vision.

Explaining a recent case, Dr. Jeevan Ladi, Founder of Dada Eye Laser Institute said that a 30 year old male from Sudan came to his clinic in the first week of January 2025. He was visibly dejected as all of the experts that he had met outside India told him not to go for laser vision correction as his cornea was thin. He had high myopia with a power of -7 in the right eye and -6 in the left eye, and the thickness of his Cornea, on which Laser is done, was less.

Dr. Ladi added that the challenge in thin cornea is that there isn't enough tissue to adequately correct refractive errors. But the technique of Variable Optic Zone (VOZ) works by utilising the concept of minimal tissue consumption depending on the size of the pupil. With the use of modern imaging technology, which uses a special type of laser light for accuracy, the size of the pupil is measured under different lighting conditions. This data is then utilised to decide the amount of tissue in the cornea that needs to be treated by Laser. It uses special software to do the necessary calculations to treat tissue, depending on the size of the pupil, so as to avoid photic phenomena such as glare and halos. This innovation has revolutionised the way we treat vision correction as it is tailored to each individual's needs. The technique is suitable for people going for vision correction in the age group 18-60 years to get rid of glasses.

The procedure was performed on the Sudanese male on 4th January 2025. He regained his natural vision quickly and was very happy with the result. He went back to Sudan on 8th January 2025.

Dr. Ladi added that the other technique he uses is SAFE (Shearing Applied Force Extraction). This is a technique used in modern LASIK lasers such as Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE) to help minimise the amount of inflammation to the cornea and to aid in rapid healing and visual recovery. This method also eliminates the need for blades and flaps, making the surgery painless and reducing the overall procedure time. Those undergoing laser treatment for their vision can resume their regular activities almost immediately after the procedure.

VOZ saves more than 30% tissue, increasing safety, while SAFE helps in regaining vision quickly. Both the techniques developed between 2022 and 2023 have helped many patients with safe vision correction. The articles authored by Dr. Ladi on these techniques have been published in reputed national and international journals.

What's interesting is that some eye experts have also undergone these procedures. Pune based private practitioner and eye surgeon Dr. Manasi Godbole-Gharpure said, "I was wearing glasses from my childhood for short-sightedness, also known as Myopia. I always wanted to get rid of my glasses. I underwent the innovative Laser treatment of Dr. Jeevan Ladi myself & could resume my routine work immediately. Not only the Indian population, who have relatively less thickness of the cornea, but also people from all over the world will be benefited by VOZ & SAFE. I could start eye surgeries on my patients just 4 days after my own laser surgery."

Cataract Surgery Accuracy Enhanced by The Ladi Method

Thousands of eyes and counting, "The Ladi Method" is helping detect the power of lens in a cost effective way with excellent results.

The Ladi method, another technique invented by Dr. Jeevan Ladi is keeping cataract surgeries within the reach of common people by providing a cost effective technique to detect the power of the lens. The method had received copyright in 2023 and has benefitted thousands of patients undergoing cataract surgeries.

Dr. Jeevan Ladi said, "Cataract is one of the major causes of blindness in India. After the surgery, an artificial lens is implanted inside the eye for spectacle independence. The Ladi method uses ultrasound to find the power of the lens. Compared to other methods it is inexpensive and within the reach of common people, delivering excellent results."

Dr. Ladi added that the natural lens of the eye is removed during the cataract surgery and replaced with an artificial one which is called IOL (Intraocular Lens). Pre- cataract surgery measurements are a critical part of the process and contribute to the outcome of the surgery. This helps in spectacle independence post-surgery as the power of Lens is calculated more accurately. The measurements are run through a formula to determine the lens to be used.

The method is inexpensive and accurate and therefore brings benefits to all sections of the society. Another advantage of the method is that it can be used with any technique of cataract surgeries like Laser, robotic, phaco and manual surgeries.

Prof Dr Mrs Ranjana Pande, an Eye Surgeon & patient, former professor of department of Ophthalmology, B J Medical college & Sassoon General Hospital Pune said, "Since I believed in the technology, I myself underwent cataract surgery with The Ladi Method by Dr Jeevan Ladi. Now I am spectacle free for all my activities in daily work. This Ultrasound based method is inexpensive and will help not only developing countries like India but all sections of the society world over.

