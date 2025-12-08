NewsVoir

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's leading agarbathi manufacturer, continues its commitment to inclusive sports by sponsoring the 2nd edition of the Ability Sports League (ASL) T20. The tournament will be held from 9th to 13th December 2025 at KSCA's Alur Cricket Ground, Bengaluru.

As a principal partner, Cycle Pure Agarbathi has extended sponsorship support for this edition of the league. Building on last year's contribution where the brand provided professional-grade cricket kits and equipment, this year, Cycle Pure's contribution focuses entirely on financial sponsorship to strengthen the league's operations and ensure a seamless experience for participating athletes.

The Ability Sports League T20, organised by Kshamata Innovation Foundation and Divyaang Myithri Sports Academy, is India's primer wheelchair cricket league. Since its inception in 2018, the league has empowered over 600 wheelchair athletes with a platform to showcase their talent, resilience, and sporting spirit.

Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "We are proud to continue our association with the Ability Sports League. Our sponsorship this season reflects our commitment to building inclusive platforms that celebrate the determination and excellence of differently-abled athletes. Through ASL, we are not only promoting wheelchair cricket but also building a stronger, more inclusive sporting culture in India."

Ms. Kshama Rangan, Director, Kshamata Innovation Foundation, organiser of Ability Sports League T20, said, "We are grateful for Cycle Pure Agarbathi's continued support, which has been instrumental in sustaining and growing the Ability Sports League. This financial sponsorship ensures that our athletes can focus entirely on their game, while we provide them with a seamless and professional tournament experience. Together, we wish to establish a roadmap to create equal opportunities, recognition and career for wheelchair athletes in the Nation's favourite game."

This edition, Take Sports ASL T20 2025 will feature six-city based teams - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow - with athletes representing 16 States from across India. This pan-India participation underscores the league's growing stature as a national platform for wheelchair cricket, bringing together talent, resilience, and sporting spirit from diverse corners of the country.

