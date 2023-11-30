PNN

New Delhi [India], November 30: Jean Claude Olivier Salon and Academy Pvt Ltd, an eminent Spanish chain of beauty and hair salons, celebrated its once-in-a-lifetime achievement after being crowned as The Best Salon In India on 24th November 2023. 5th Dadsaheb Phalke Icon Award Film 2023 bestowed the institute with the accolade on Friday, certifying its presence in India as the ultimate go-to salon and treatment hub.

With a legacy spanning 32 years in the hairdressing, cosmetics, and beauty arena, Jean Claude Olivier has solidified its presence in India since its launch in 2019. In collaboration with its successful brand, POSTQUAM COSMETIC, the salon chain offers an unforgettable experience in hair care, beauty, and professional aesthetics for both men and women.

After years of creating successful client stories in Mumbai, Jean Claude Olivier India, the best salon in Bandra, is thrilled to expand its branches across India. Each state in India has its diverse culture and particular approach towards hairstyles and cosmetics choices; the institute comprehends the dynamic and is all set to provide an elegant look to its clients. Ensuring a creme de la creme services.

Jean Claude Olivier's expert stylists and beauty professionals are dedicated to enhancing natural radiance, emphasising a personalised touch. The salon's in-house brand, Postquam Cosmetics, presents an extensive range of hair colour, hair care, scalp treatments, and skin care, providing an ultimate solution for beauty enthusiasts, fashion-forward individuals, working professionals, and those seeking makeovers for special occasions to all age.

Jean Claude Olivier is a trusted hairdressing spot, ensuring top-class products and services for its discerning clientele. The salon's in-house product range, Postquam Cosmetics, is crafted in Spain. It features diverse hair colours, free from harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, Paraben, and sulfate. The product line provides Green Beauty with eco-sustainable and cruelty-free features extending to scalp care for thinning and dandruff and skin care tailored for different skin types, catering to both home care and professional needs.

Recently, the Consulate General of Spain in Mumbai, Fernando Heredia Noguer, visited their flagship store in Bandra, showcasing the salon's commitment to maintaining the esteemed values and integrity synonymous with its Spanish origins, emphasising its role in evolving Mumbai-based clients' graceful look.

Anita More, the founder and director of Jean Claude Olivier in India, the best salon in Bandra, expressed her gratitude for the Consulate General's visit, stating, "At JCO, we believe that our success is based on five fundamental pillars: Leadership, Quality, Strategy, Professionalism, and Innovation. We are honoured by our positive response and are poised for a massive expansion soon."

Commenting on his experience, the Consulate General of Spain in Mumbai, Fernando Heredia Noguer, expressed delight in visiting the Spanish salon, noting its provision of fantastic, fashionable, and trendy services using top-tier products. Recognising the tremendous success of their products and services, he acknowledged their potential for expansion throughout India.

With a global presence in multiple countries, including Spain, Portugal, Andorra, the United States of America, Puerto Rico, Korea, and Mexico, and more, Jean Claude Olivier Salon operates each one with perfection. Anita is excited for her Pan India venture by implementing her success mantra: Straight, wavy, or curly, if the hair is healthy, it's beautiful.

