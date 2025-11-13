Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], November 13: DAMAC Properties, the region's leading private luxury real estate developer with a growing global portfolio, has launched DAMAC Islands 2, its seventh master community in Dubai that redefines waterfront living. Following the phenomenal success of DAMAC Islands, DAMAC Islands 2 brings the rhythm of the tropics to the heart of Dubai; blending lush landscapes, crystal lagoons, and wellness-driven design inspired by eight dream destinations: Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius, and Tahiti.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st Test 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs SA Test?.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, said: "DAMAC Islands 2 captures the energy of the tropics and the ambition of Dubai. It is more than a place to live; it is an invitation to experience paradise in the heart of our city. This project celebrates the beauty of nature while offering the sophistication and quality that define DAMAC."

* Architecture and lifestyle concept inspired by eight global island destinations.

Also Read | 'Dude' OTT Release Date Announced: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju Starrer Romantic Comedy Set To Stream Online After INR 100 Crore Box Office.

* In 2024, DAMAC Islands 1 achieved a record-breaking sell-out, recognised by Guinness World Records: Inventory worth AED 10 billion was sold, generating the highest revenue from a real estate launch in 24 hours.

The launch event was hosted by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Group, and Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, at the Coca-Cola Arena. It featured Bollywood A-listers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Arab music sensation Majid Al Mohandis was also attended the show.

Wellness pavilions, floating decks, open-air spas, and nature-inspired retreats provide residents with a rare sense of calm within the urban environment, where horizontal development is rare.

In the first 290 days of 2025 alone, Dubai property sales reached AED 525.87 billion, surpassing the record-breaking sales of 2024. In Q3 2025 alone, there were 59,228 transactions valued at AED 170.7 billion, an unprecedented quarterly record.

In the first half of 2025, residential transactions totalled AED 262.1 billion, a ~36.4% year-on-year increase. Investor demand has continued to grow, rising by almost 26% from 2024. DAMAC Islands led villa and townhouse transactions in H1 2025, with 4,185 sales, and DAMAC Hills 2 registered 1,942 sales.

Following a record year for DAMAC, new developments including Riverside Views, DAMAC District and Chelsea Residences reinforce the company's growing international footprint and lifestyle-driven vision. On average from launch, price growth at DAMAC Hills 1 townhouses rose 86 per cent, DAMAC Hills 1 villas 72 per cent, DAMAC Hills 2 townhouses 60 per cent, and DAMAC Islands villas 29 per cent, demonstrating sustained investor confidence in the brand's long-term value.

As part of the launch campaign for DAMAC Islands 2, DAMAC also launched a unique global competition to become 'The Ultimate Islander'. The competition winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip and become an employee of DAMAC while living on one of their eight islands.

The master-planned project will comprise six-bedroom luxury villas of approximately 583 square meters, five-bedroom twin villas of approximately 324 square meters, five-bedroom townhouses of approximately 293 and 263 square meters, and four-bedroom townhouses of approximately 203 square meters. Prices start at AED 2.7 million.About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 54,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world's most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)