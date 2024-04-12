PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12: Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) has achieved A+ accreditation from the esteemed National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its maiden cycle, marking a significant milestone in its pursuit of academic excellence. DSU is proud to be the first and only State private University in South India to achieve this distinction, adding to Bengaluru and Karnataka State's prestige.

NAAC, sponsored by the University Grants Commission, and known for its rigorous evaluation process, thoroughly assessed DSU's infrastructure, faculty, curriculum, student support services, research performance, and community engagement. The accreditation underscores DSU's commitment to upholding high standards in teaching, research, and outreach activities.

Dr. D Premachandra Sagar, the Pro-Chancellor, expressed gratitude for this accomplishment, highlighting DSU's dedication to excellence in academics, infrastructure, research, and extracurricular activities. The A+ accreditation validates DSU's commitment to providing world-class education and maintaining exceptional operational standards.

DSU, which ranks as a premier academic campus in the nation, offers a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, vocational, executive, and PhD programs across various faculties. Located in Bengaluru, DSU takes pride in its responsibility to provide higher education opportunities to all segments of society while bridging skill gaps and nurturing industry professionals.

Renowned for its research and innovation, DSU's programs address societal challenges and promote well-being. The university's Teaching Hospital not only serves the local community but also provides practical experience to medical students and other healthcare learners.

DSU remains dedicated to community engagement and industry collaborations, as evidenced by its strong placement record and partnerships with global leaders. The establishment of Centers of Excellence, laboratories, and industry-academia associations further enhances DSU's research capabilities and academic pursuits.

NITI Aayog's support with a grant of Rs 10.00 Crore has been instrumental in the establishment and success of the AIC-DSU Foundation, providing invaluable resources for students and professionals to translate innovative ideas into viable businesses.

DSU's A+ accreditation by NAAC reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact, positioning it as a leading institution in higher education and research.

