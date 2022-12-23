Deepika Padukone wears Louis Vuitton while presenting the FIFA World Cup Trophy in its Louis Vuitton Trunk at the FIFA World Cup Final Match

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/GPRC): Deepika Padukone is accompanied by Iker Casillas, Spanish World Champion 2010.

Deepika Padukone wears an orange sleeveless parka with gatherings, a cotton poplin self-tie shirt, a black silk midi skirt with a chain belt and black leather Donna high boots.

Also Read | In a Major Success in Its Anti-narcotic Campaign, the #JammuAndKashmir Police Busted a Big … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton": For the fourth consecutive FIFA World CupTM, Louis Vuitton has created the trunk to carry the official FIFA World CupTM Trophy. The titanium-covered, special-order trunk-designed and handmade by expert artisans in the Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France- transports football's greatest prize.

Indeed, this contemporary creation continues Louis Vuitton's tradition of creating trunks to transport and present trophies for the world's most anticipated and highly prized sporting events.

Also Read | TVF Pitchers Season 2 Full Series Leaked on Tamilrockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Naveen Kasturia's Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)