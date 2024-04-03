BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3: Deeptech startup AVGARDE was declared the winner of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dare to Dream 4.0 Contest for national level startup innovations in 'countermeasures for drone and swarm of drones'. Incubated at IISc Bangalore and IIT Guwahati, AVGARDE is building a cutting-edge AI-driven object sensing platform for low-altitude airspace management. Founded in Assam, AVGARDE has offices in Bangalore and Guwahati, with Pan-India operations and associates supporting customers across the country. The prestigious DRDO Dare to Dream competition provides a unique opportunity for startups and innovators to address key challenges in emerging technologies that can help boost India's aerospace and defence capabilities, while contributing towards the country's Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem to achieve technological self-reliance. Manash Bhuyan, Managing Director & Co-Founder of AVGARDE said: "We are honoured and proud to be a winner at DRDO's coveted innovation contest, Dare to Dream 4.0. This award is a testimony of our globally competitive technology developed by our amazingly talented team. With this recognition, the innovation journey of AVGARDE is further validated as we continue to develop our best-in-class AI-driven airspace management platform for various applications, including drone countermeasures. With the proliferation of drones, the low-altitude airspace is confronted with many potential risks and threats for civilian and military dual-use cases. As we address these new-age challenges, AVGARDE is motivated to develop pioneering indigenous technology and contribute effectively towards a self-reliant India." Currently, the AVGARDE DeepSense platform offers three product lines - (1) DroneSafe - an AI-enabled Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) to detect, classify, mitigate and report aerial risks/threats from drones, UAVs and other aerial objects; (2) DIWAR - an all-band GPS Jammer for tackling drones and inhibiting its airborne motions; and (3) BirdsEye - an intelligent Bird Detection and Monitoring Radar (BDMR) for dual-use aviation safety and preventing Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard (BASH).

Nilutpal Choudhury, CEO & Co-Founder of AVGARDE said: "This award is a phenomenal milestone for AVGARDE and I have immense admiration and gratitude for our diverse and great team. DRDO's Dare to Dream is a great platform to validate innovations as it's a multi-stage screening process with various selection criteria considering aspects of novelty, applicability, implementability, technical merit and maturity. Therefore, it is a great honour to be recognized by DRDO, our country's esteemed R&D organization for aerospace and defence. Our team is further encouraged to innovate continuously to develop advanced home-grown technologies to fulfill our commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Avgarde Systems Private Limited ("AVGARDE") is a radio frequency, wireless technology and artificial intelligence focused deeptech startup building an AI-driven object sensing platform for low-altitude airspace management. With the proliferation of drones, AVGARDE is reimagining wireless technologies to innovate the next generation products for the drone airspace and allied operations, with applications across airports airspace safety, critical infrastructure protection, drone fleet operations, unmanned traffic management, aerospace and defence.

Founded in India as a private limited company, AVGARDE has offices in Bangalore, the world's fastest growing tech hub, and Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast - India's land bridge to Southeast Asia. AVGARDE has incubation and research partnerships with some of India's top institutions, including Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. For more information, please visit https://www.avgarde.net/. About DRDO - Dare to Dream Innovation Contest Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is a premier agency under the Indian Ministry of Defence, which is responsible for the military's research and development. DRDO technologies have been adopted by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and others. DRDO also promotes R&D though it's Technology Development Fund (TDF), which is focused on supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the development of indigenous technologies. To promote startups and innovators, the DRDO Dare to Dream Innovation Contest was launched in honour of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, a renowned scientist and former President of India. The DRDO Dare to Dream Innovation Contest intends to scout and promote individuals and startups for innovations in Defence & Aerospace. With such initiatives, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) provides a unique opportunity for startups and innovators to solve some key challenges in emerging technologies that can help boost India's defence & aerospace capabilities. For more information, please visit https://tdf.drdo.gov.in/daretodream.

For full information about the winners of the latest edition of the DRDO Dare to Dream 4.0 Innovation Contest, please visit https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/whats-new/winners-dare-dream-40-contest.

