New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/ATK): Digital marketing is not just a soft skill but also a means to revolutionize conventional and digital businesses into various dimensions. Thus, digital marketing has become a prospective educational course, and the Delhi Courses Academy proves to be a leading institute with ace teachers.

Delhi Courses Academy has recently won the second position in an internationally acclaimed Online Marketing Academic Challenge.

The IOMAC awarded four students of the Delhi Courses Academy for their commendable performance in an online marketing competition. The one-month-long competition that tested participants' skills was organized by the Online Marketing Academic Challenge team.

The IOMAC is an annual competition held in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region to identify the skills of digital marketers and appreciate them. The competition offers outstanding students from around the world the opportunity to showcase their skills in digital marketing.

Delhi Courses Academy was represented by four students: one consisting of teams that performed exceptionally well in terms of knowledge acquisition and presentation skills. The Delhi Courses Academy team outperformed hundreds of participants who enrolled on the competition. Also, the Delhi Courses Academywon the fifth rank in 360-degree digital marketing planning.

IOMAC is a platform that encourages students to create effective and profitable digital marketing strategies for businesses. The participants are divided into teams, and they have to create a strategy that would improve the company's brand image along with sales.

To effectively create a return on investment (ROI), the teams are then provided with a budget. This budget will create genuine money for their clients, who are real-life businesses needing help to flourish.

The students must provide a report before and after their campaign that details the planning and implementation of strategies, and the insights they acquired from putting the campaign into action. The reports are then sent to judges, who examined them and decided whether or not the teams were successful in their endeavours.

IOMAC Competition is an excellent opportunity for students to show their digital marketing prowess and meet like-minded people who can help one another to improve their skills. The competition also helps promote businesses by increasing sales and enhancing brand awareness.

The competition was dedicated to promoting excellence in online marketing education through developing innovative teaching. It is designed to give them hands-on experience in creating an effective and durable digital marketing strategy for an honest company.

Delhi Courses Academy, or DC Academy for short, is a leading provider of digital marketing education. Founded in 2010, Delhi Courses Academy has quickly become one of the most reputable institutes in India and around the Asia pacific in online education.

Delhi Courses Academy offers courses in digital marketing in various forms, including online advanced live courses and video programs. They have four campuses located around India.

They've expanded their reach by forming partnerships with more than one hundred universities in India. Through these partnerships, they've effectively moulded the professional lives of over 50,000 students and learners.

This year, they received two awards: India's Best Digital Learning Institute at the National DM Education Society in Awards ceremony in 2020 and Best Digital Marketing Institute at the AsianDM Education Council 2021.

Contact

Website: www.delhicourses.in

Email:in@delhicourses.in

Phone: +91 9990716846

