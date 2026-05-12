Business News | DES Pune University Introduces NEP 2020-Aligned Interdisciplinary Science Programmes

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Pune is emerging as a significant focal point for forward-looking higher education, and DES Pune University is taking significant steps in that direction by introducing a new suite of flexible, interdisciplinary programmes. Designed to align with modern career demands and evolving students' interests, these offerings reflect a shift away from rigid academic structures toward a more exploratory and skill-oriented approach to learning.

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Pune: DES Pune University has announced the launch of a range of combined and choice-based degree programmes under its School of Science and Mathematics, beginning in the academic year 2026-27. The new offerings are designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on flexibility, interdisciplinary learning, and industry relevance.

The university has introduced B.Sc. programmes -- available as a 3-year degree or a 4-year Honours/Honours with Research -- offering single and double major options across Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Applied Statistics, and Data Science.

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Recognising that many students enter higher education without a clear sense of direction, the programme is built around a flexible, student-first philosophy. In the foundation year, students study three subjects simultaneously, giving them the space to explore different disciplines before committing to a path. From there, they can opt for a single major to pursue focused specialisation or combine two complementary subjects as a double major to develop interdisciplinary expertise. This approach eases the pressure of early decision-making and allows students to chart an academic course that genuinely reflects their interests and strengths -- ultimately preparing them for a more confident and purposeful career. Students thus have the freedom to design a degree that bridges life sciences and quantitative fields on their own terms.

At the postgraduate level, DES Pune University is offering M.Sc. programmes in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, as well as Wildlife, Conservation, and Sustainable Development, both aimed at addressing current scientific and environmental challenges through research-driven and field-based learning.

The programmes follow a credit-based, semester-wise structure with multiple entry and exit options, in line with NEP guidelines. The curriculum integrates core subjects with electives, skill enhancement courses, internships, and research projects to ensure practical exposure.

A key highlight is the emphasis on interdisciplinary education, allowing students to blend biological sciences with data analytics, computational tools, and environmental studies. The university has also incorporated hands-on training, including laboratory work, field studies, and project-based learning, to enhance employability.

According to the university, the programmes are designed to meet evolving industry requirements in areas such as biotechnology, data science and sustainability. Graduates can explore career opportunities as data scientists, bioinformatics analysts, environmental consultants, and research professionals, among others, or pursue higher studies.

The intake capacity includes 120 seats for B.Sc. (single/double major) and 30 seats each for the M.Sc. programmes.

With these new offerings, DES Pune University aims to equip students with future-ready skills, multidisciplinary knowledge, and strong research capabilities, aligning academic learning with real-world applications.

For more details, visit despu.edu.in.

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