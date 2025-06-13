BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 13: Dettol, India's leading germ protection brand', launches its special Father's Day campaign, #DadsCanToo, to celebrate shared parenting. The campaign aims to encourage new fathers to step up confidently in creating a suitable, hygienic environment for their babies, with the trusted protection of Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. As modern parenting evolves into a more collaborative journey, Dettol steps in as not just a hygiene expert, but a committed enabler of shared responsibility at home.

While parenting roles are evolving, baby care responsibilities still predominantly fall on mothers. However, reports suggest that mothers are biologically required for only 6% of baby-related tasks, the remaining 94% can be done by anyone~ - even dads. Many fathers want to be involved but often feel unprepared for daily routines, which limits early bonding and adds pressure on mothers. With the right support and awareness, fathers can play an equally active and nurturing role in their child's growth.

Dettol's #DadsCanToo digital campaign seeks to bridge the gap by giving fathers the confidence and practical know-how to take on everyday baby care, such as cleaning baby laundry, disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining germ-free areas at home for their babies, with Dettol Antiseptic Liquid as their trusted companion in that journey. The campaign challenges traditional norms by reinforcing that baby care tasks are not gender-specific and can be equally managed by fathers. It encourages a shared approach to parenting, where both partners actively participate and support each other.

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt - South Asia, said, "At Reckitt, we put people's lives and needs at the heart of everything we do. We listen to consumers to better serve and enhance their lives. With the #DadsCanToo campaign, we're proud to promote shared parenting by empowering fathers to participate confidently in baby care - especially in maintaining hygiene, supported by the trusted protection of Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. We strongly believe parenting is a partnership. This campaign is our effort to encourage greater involvement from fathers, ease the pressure on mothers, and spark a cultural shift towards more balanced, confident parenting together."

Conceptualized by Leo India, the heartfelt campaign film features fathers' journey from hesitation to confidence. Nitin Pradhan, Group Executive Creative Director, Creative Head - Delhi, said, "We saw that fathers didn't lack the intent -- they just lacked the cultural permission. This campaign gives them that nudge, the confidence to step in. It's not about replacing moms, it's about showing up with them. When dads step in early, moms step back from the burnout. And that's balance. That's shared parenthood. Honestly, we're not inventing a new kind of dad - we're just shining a light on the ones who've been waiting in the wings."

#DadsCanToo campaign goes beyond hygiene, championing equality in parenting by equipping dads with both confidence and care. This Father's Day, Dettol celebrates dads, not just for what they do, but for what they can do -- confidently, equally, and wholeheartedly.

Link to Campaign Film: https://youtu.be/K0vngm5AGoY?si=UlLD0zlQX8vVHLmi

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency: Leo India

Production House: Purple Pink

Director: Saurabh Bhandari

