Developers in Southeast Asia and India are teaching themselves AI, according to new Agoda report

PRNewswire

Singapore, November 24: New findings from Agoda's AI Developer Report 2025 reveal that developers are teaching themselves AI faster than many companies can roll out AI training, fueling rapid skill growth across the region but exposing gaps in access, support, and structure.

Also Read | Mumbai To Get 'Underworld Network,' Entire City To Be Traffic Free in 3 Years, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

AI is now a defining force in career growth and learning. Eighty-seven percent of developers have changed their learning or career priorities because of AI, and 62% believe it will create more opportunities than it replaces. Most are advancing on their own: 72% of developers are self-taught, while only 28% receive employer-led training.

As formal programs struggle to keep pace, peer learning has become a key pillar of AI education. More than half (52%) turn to online communities or open-source projects as their main learning platforms, driving a fast-moving culture of experimentation, collaboration, and shared growth.

Also Read | Did Ranbir Kapoor LIE About Quitting Non-Veg Food for His Upcoming Mythological Film 'Ramayana'? Netizens REACT to Viral Video From 'Dining With the Kapoors' - WATCH.

However, this momentum is not evenly distributed. Developers in Singapore are nearly twice as likely as those in Vietnam to have access to formal AI training, and a 25-point confidence gap between senior and junior engineers shows how mentorship and structure can accelerate skill development and close experience gaps.

The fast pace of technological change also brings new pressure. 44% of developers worry about falling behind as AI evolves, while 58% now view AI proficiency as a baseline hiring requirement. The result is a workforce that is ambitious, adaptable, and learning faster than organizations can teach, but also uneven and under strain.

"Developers across the region view AI as a tool to accelerate their work, not a replacement for judgment and they're upskilling themselves faster than many organizations can respond," said Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda. "This self-driven momentum is a powerful strength, but to sustain it, companies must build systems of trust and accountability around them"

Agoda has invested in building these systems through programs that support both its engineering community and the broader tech ecosystem. The company runs internal AI hackathons where engineers experiment with emerging technologies, hosts regular tech talks and knowledge-sharing sessions to accelerate peer learning, and operates Tech Camp Day, a tech-focused social impact program that has empowered thousands of university and high school students across Thailand with essential skills. These initiatives reflect Agoda's commitment to upskilling local tech talent, fostering innovation, and investing in the communities where it operates.

The Agoda AI Developer Report 2025 draws on extensive input from developers across Southeast Asia and India, along with insights from leading regional companies such as Carousell, MoMo, Omise, and SCB 10x. It provides a comprehensive view of how AI is being adopted, integrated, and experienced across the region's developer ecosystem.

For more information and to download the free report, visit APAC developer report.

ABOUT AGODA: Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier. For more information, visit www.agoda.com. CONTACT: press@agoda.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)