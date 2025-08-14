PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL) (BSE - 541302 | NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, has announced its unaudited financial results for the Q1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

-Revenue of ₹ 21.40 Cr, YoY growth of 6.89%

- EBITDA of ₹ 3.58 Cr, YoY growth of 30.18 %

- EBITDA Margin of 16.72%, YoY growth of 297 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 1.60 Cr, YoY growth of 81.81%

- Net Profit Margin of 7.46%, YoY growth of 309 Bps

- Diluted EPS: ₹0.84, YoY growth of 52.72%

Upon the financial performance, Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director, stated, "We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26, driven by encouraging results in Q1 marked by strategic milestones that expand both our geographical reach and sectoral depth. The Company's healthy project pipeline, timely execution, and operational efficiency supported steady performance during the quarter, laying a strong foundation for the rest of the year.

The Company made a significant leap into the global market with our first private sector project win in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This not only validates our technical expertise at an international level but also paves the way for sustained growth across the Middle East region.

Simultaneously, our continued focus on core infrastructure consulting yielded results domestically, with a key railway infrastructure development project under SAGARMALA and expressway development consultancy awards from UPEIDA. With these developments, we remain committed to expanding our portfolio across high-impact sectors while delivering consistent value to stakeholders."

