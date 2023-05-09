Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 15th edition of Digital Money 2023, organized by the Payments Council of India (PCI), concluded on a high note, with discussions around the landscape of digital payments in the country. The flagship conference brought together industry stalwarts to discuss and deliberate on India's digital payments growth story and its impact across various sectors.

With the theme of this year's conference being "From Innovation to Synergies", Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India, hailed the initiatives taken by both the public and private sectors and called the Digital Money conference a pivotal platform for shaping the industry's future. "Digital payments are driving fintech growth in India, supported by accessibility and population trends. While cash and digital payments are growing, focus on acceptance and revenue mechanisms is crucial. UPI has seen growth with the installation of over 26 crore QR codes in kirana stores. On the other hand, over 96 crore debit cards are in circulation, with 4.5 million terminals supporting 25 crore SMEs. We feel the government's support through Information, Innovation, and Taxation (IIT) has been crucial for the growth," he said.

Christophe Mariette, Commercial Director and Chairman, Lyra Network India said, "Fintech is booming in India due to the country's robust digital infrastructure. UPI, for instance, processed a record 8 billion transactions in a month. Digital payments are crucial for cost-effective cross-border transactions, but require robust compliance and security measures. Only end-to-end solution providers can address these needs efficiently. At Lyra, we are very bold to bring UPI inference and we will demonstrate UPI for Indians during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on Liberation Day. On the other hand, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has the potential to transform the ecosystem as it offers regulatory benefits. Once regulated, CBDCs like e-rupee will provide benefits of digital payments with blockchain-backed regulatory compliance."

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat Billpay Ltd., praised the regulators for their support. "I am confident that we will continue to accelerate our growth over the next five years, with ecosystem partners possibly needing to invest in the platform. The regulators have provided exceptional support, with the RBI Governor's announcement in the December monetary policy expanding the scope of BBPS beyond directory bill payments. We have exciting plans in the pipeline for this area, and the same settlement concept is also suitable for ONDC. Additionally, the challenge of matching buyers and suppliers is an ongoing problem that requires constant solutions," she pointed out.

"Right from the very early days at Razorpay, we have partnered with various folks especially banks, networks, regulated entities as well as the partners from the merchant side. As the ecosystem grows, partnership is going to act as an important parameter to scale," said Khilan Haria, Sr. Vice President & Head of Payments Product, Razorpay.

At a session focused on the practical implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), Naveen Surya, Chairman of the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), shared his perspective. Speaking about the "Theory and Reality of CBDC Implementation," He highlighted the critical role of collaboration between various stakeholders, including the government, the private sector, and consumers, in successfully implementing CBDCs. "The way we talk about innovation and what has happened with UPI, if we look at the next innovation from our country, it will be CBDC in the next five to seven years. The way India is a leader in fast payments, it won't be too long that India leaves behind China as well in CBDC," he said.

Digital Money 2023 showcased how innovation had scaled financial inclusion, making payments more convenient and secure. Attendees gained valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration. The Payments Council of India reaffirmed its commitment to building a more innovative, collaborative, and prosperous future for digital payments.

The premier conference brought together more than 50 speakers, including visionary founders, and stalwarts from the payments industry with over 750 delegates participating in the event.

More information on the conference may be obtained from the website: Digital Money 2023

The Payments Council of India (PCI) was formed in 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry. The Council was formed inter-alia for the purposes of representing the various regulated non-banking payment industry players, to address and help resolve various industry-level issues and barriers which require discussion and action. The council works with all its members to promote payments industry growth and to support our national goals of 'less cash society' and 'growth of financial inclusion' which is also the vision shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Government of India. PCI works closely with the regulators, the finance ministry and similar government departments, bodies or institutions.

