New Delhi [India], May 22: In an era where Indian cinema has often been critiqued for its reliance on remakes and formulaic storytelling, a refreshing wave emerges from the heartland of Chhattisgarh. Janki, directed by Kaushal Upadhyay and starring Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, is poised to make a significant impact with its nationwide release on June 13, 2025. They travelled all the way from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai on 22nd May 2025 for the trailer launch. Their efforts were clearly appreciated, as the enthusiastic reactions from both the media and fans made it evident that the trailer was well-received. The launch event went off smoothly.

Originally released in Chhattisgarh, Janki garnered immense local acclaim, prompting its creators to envision a broader audience. This marks a historic moment for the trio--Upadhyay, Sahu, and Chowhan--as they venture into a pan-India release for the first time, introducing Chhattisgarhi cinema to a national platform.

The film distinguishes itself by seamlessly blending genres--action, romance, spirituality, and drama--offering a narrative that resonates across diverse audiences. The recently unveiled trailer showcases Sahu and Chowhan in intense, saffron-toned attire, symbolizing cultural pride and cinematic vigor .

Director Kaushal Upadhyay encapsulates the film's essence: "Janki is more than a film--it's a celebration of our roots, power, and pride. We've crafted something that resonates with mass audiences and offers strong emotional depth" .

Lead actor Dilesh Sahu, known for his compelling performances, shares, "This is the biggest and most emotionally powerful film I've done. The character of Janki represents strength, struggle, and spirit. It's a story that will inspire audiences across languages" .

Anikriti Chowhan, a prominent figure in Chhattisgarhi cinema, reflects on the film's significance: "Being part of Janki has been a transformative experience. It's a film that brings small-town or village culture and talent to a national platform with scale and emotion" .

The production's commitment is evident in its meticulous crafting. The script underwent a rigorous two-and-a-half-month development process, and both lead actors dedicated over two years exclusively to this project, ensuring authenticity and depth in their portrayals.

Produced by Mohit Kumar Sahu under the N.MAHI Films Production banner, Janki boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Jeet Sharma, Neeraj Uke, Nitin Gwala, and others. The film's music, composed by Toshant Kumar and Monika Verma, features the romantic track "Tu Hasti Rahe," sung by Bollywood's Shaan, adding a melodic touch to the action-packed narrative.

As Janki prepares for its nationwide release, it stands as a testament to the rich storytelling and cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh, promising to captivate audiences across India and redefine regional cinema's place on the national stage.

