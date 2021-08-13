New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/Mediawire): As the country returns to post-pandemic normalcy & moves towards a festive season with Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan this month, India's largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout is celebrating this occasion by offering an unprecedented 100 per cent cashback on the country's most premium dining out membership - Dineout Passport for the first time ever!

This limited period offer starting August 13th all the way until August 22th will offer 100 per cent cashback on new memberships in the form of PromoCash, i.e. when members buy or renew their Dineout Passport membership (regardless of plan), they get the entire amount back in Dineout wallet as Promocash.

This promocash is applied automatically on every dining out transaction offering them a 10 per cent discount on total bill. This once-in-a-lifetime offer compliments existing offers from Dineout Passport, including upto 40 per cent off on total bill, instant discounts, upto 50 per cent off for HDFC Credit Card Holders, exclusive event access and more. This means diners can now relive the superior and unmatched culinary experience at more than 2,000 hygienic & contactless partner dining establishments across India.

Expressing his enthusiasm in what this limited-period offer would mean for diners across India, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO - Dineout said, "Millions of Indian food lovers have been putting their gastronomic experiences on hold for close to a year and a half - they now take the business of having fun really seriously. By offering this offer during the festive period for new and existing members, we have created an unrivalled combination that offers premium offerings & prudential savings with personalised services to offer millions of Indian food connoisseurs a truly exclusive journey of eating, laughing and creating new memories. We are confident this initiative will be applauded both by our members and our partner restaurants"

Rocky Mohan, Mentor - Dineout Passport said, "Dineout Passport is ready to elevate its members' experience to a new level with its Biggest Festive Sale. We are offering our new & existing members 100 per cent Cashback for the first time on memberships. I'm sure this Festive Sale will offer our members the most pleasurable dining experiences at the finest of partners' restaurants."

HDFC Credit Card Holders can uplift their Dineout Passport experience by receiving 15 per cent additional discount over and above the existing offers like Instant Discounts & Promocash, while paying the bill.

