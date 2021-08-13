Makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has dropped an energetic song from the film titled Daakko Daakko Meka. Allu Arjun is dancing in the jungle and the woods with his crazy rowdy moves which will be endured by his fans for a long long time. Pushpa is releasing in two parts and part one is slated to release in Christmas 2021.

Watch Allu Arjun in Pushpa Song Daakko Daakko

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).