Business News | Dinkers Minda United WIN the Inaugural USHA CII-IWN Pickleball Invitational 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: The inaugural USHA CII IWN Pickleball Invitational, held on April 26 at REPPP, Mehrauli, concluded successfully with Team Dinkers Minda United emerging as champions, In a pulsating Final played under lights team Dinkers Minda United managed to get the better of team Bajaj Capital who finished Runners-up. Bringing together 12 corporate teams and 72 participants, the event successfully demonstrated how an emerging sport could deliver on several objectives at one time.

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Organised as CII-IWN's first fundraising sporting initiative, the Invitational drew participation from leading organisations across sectors, all coming together in a collaborative and competitive spirit. Designed in a Davis Cup-style mixed-team format, the tournament created a space where professionals across roles and hierarchies could interact more organically, moving beyond formal networking formats into a more engaging, collaborative environment.

At a time when corporate networking is evolving, the USHA CII-IWN Pickleball Invitational introduced a format that prioritises shared experiences over structured interactions. By leveraging the accessibility and growing popularity of pickleball, the event enabled participants to build authentic connections, strengthen inter-company relationships, and foster a sense of community, while engaging in competitive sport.

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The tournament featured a mix of men's doubles, women's/gender-neutral doubles, and mixed doubles matches, played across round-robin and knockout stages. This structure not only ensured competitive intensity but also encouraged communication, teamwork, and strategic thinking--qualities that closely mirror successful workplace dynamics. The high-energy finale saw Team Dinkers Minda United deliver a standout performance to clinch the title.

The core theme of Women Empowerment was visible throughout with elements like a Lady Tournament Director, Lady Referees for the Knock Out Matches, Captains of all teams were ladies, a Lady Emcee and some of the finest Lady players participating.

Besides USHA International as the Title Sponsors, the event was supported by a strong ecosystem of partners who contributed to both the experience and scale of the event. The Celebration partner Radio Khaitan alongwith Pouring partner Kati Patang set the tone for on-ground engagement, alongside Associate Sponsor Wave One. The sporting experience was further enhanced by Apparel Sponsor Athletic Drive and Official Ball Sponsor Franklin, while partners such as Phat (Snack Partner), Fromage (Food Partner), Blue Pine (Hydration Partner), Lotus Herbals (Beauty & Wellness Partner), Twisted Tails (Twist Partner), Bagrrys (Nutrition partner), Sirona (Hygiene Partner), Pro Health (Health Partner) EaseMy Trip as Travel Partner, added to the overall hospitality and participant experience.

The tournament brought together a diverse mix of corporate teams, including Usha International, Bajaj Capital, Spark Capital, Lovak Smashers, Kaafirana, Surana Jewellers, Team Garmi, Team CII Power Pickers, IWN Aces, Dinkers Minda United, Weavecraft and Team Net Gain, , reflecting strong cross-industry participation and the growing interest in sport-led engagement formats within corporate India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, "Our commitment to building a stronger sporting ecosystem - one that encourages healthier lifestyles and greater participation from women - continues to guide us. The Usha CII-IWN Pickleball Invitational has demonstrated the potential of inclusive, gender-agnostic sport in fostering collaboration and creating more connected, engaged cross functional corporate communities. We look forward to seeing this momentum to play gain more pace amongst corporates."

Ruchika Jain, Chairperson, CII-IWN, added, "With this initiative, we wanted to rethink traditional modes of promoting the entrepreneurs within the Indian Women's Network by creating a more open and participative platform--especially for women leaders. The response has been extremely encouraging, with participants embracing not just the sport but the opportunity to connect in a more authentic and collaborative setting. This is just the beginning of building a stronger, more inclusive professional network through such experiences."

The event was curated and delivered by a quality trio comprising of Gagan Anand, a Social Events specialist, Aditya Oberoi a Sports Marketing Consultant and Pickleball specialist and Digraj Golf Inc, specialists in Sports marketing and events. Speaking on the occasion they collectively said "We have put together our collective best practices to curate an event which delivers on the important messaging and objectives that IWN and USHA International wish to promote, and in a manner such that the sport also benefits and grows in India. We are delighted with the turnout and results."

The event also reflects a broader shift within corporate India, where organisations are increasingly embracing experiential formats that combine well-being, engagement, and professional development. By integrating sport into this ecosystem, the Invitational created a unique platform where networking is driven by participation, teamwork, and shared achievement.

As pickleball continues to gain momentum across urban India, the Usha CII-IWN Pickleball Invitational sets a strong precedent for the future of corporate engagement. Beyond the event, the initiative align with Usha's larger commitment to strengthening India's sporting culture and promoting inclusive participation. Through ongoing collaborations and support across a wide range of sports--including initiatives for women and the differently abled, as well as the revival of indigenous disciplines--Usha continues to play a key role in building a more connected and active sporting ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.usha.com, or catch the action on UshaPlay. Follow @UshaPlay on Twitter and @usha_play on Instagram.

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