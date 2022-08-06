New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/ATK): Film director and music editor Nitin FCP's recently released music video "Muskuraa Lena Tum" took all over the internet.

It went viral just within a few days!! He is known for his adeptness at helming a project and is already busy garnering appreciation for his last music video, Gawara Nahi.

While netizens were still in awe of this love-worthy song, Nitin FCP brought together a string of soulful compositions to tell a beautiful love story.

We are talking about the newly released music video, Muskuraa Lena Tum, which narrates a tragic journey of love. Nitin FCP took to his Instagram to post about this, and in the caption, he wrote, "Smiling through tears! This one's definitely special." The music video features renowned TV actors Zain Imam and Sana Khan.

On directing the music video Muskuraa Lena Tum, Nitin FCP says, "I loved directing this music video. It was an amazing experience to work with such great talents. Muskuraa Lena Tum is all about love and its facets. While we had fun making this video, love was not far from our minds. I hope that people will like this music video and I will continue to make such projects. Every project that I have done has taught me something, and therefore I love being on the field. "

Muskuraa Lena Tum is sung by Palak Muchhal and was released on Hitz Music on YouTube. If you haven't seen the video yet, go watch it now!

Nitin FCP's previously released music video Gawara Nahi, featuring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, has already received 14 million views in just 2 weeks of its release. Nitin has also edited Terence Lewis's latest music video, Meherbaan. Besides this, he has edited more than 300 music videos for artists like Guru Randhawa, Salman Khan, Abhi Dutt, and more. He has also worked with AR Rahman for films like Heropanti 2 and Bell Bottom.

Nitin FCP has many more exciting projects looming over the horizon, but he hasn't revealed anything about any of them. We hope that Muskuraa Lena Tum is graced with the love and support of more than a million people.

