Sydney [Australia], September 17: Taiwan Tourism invites travellers to experience the island through a deeper, more meaningful lens. Centred around three pillars -- Culinary exploration, Aboriginal heritage, and the art of Slow travel -- this celebrates Taiwan's rich cultural tapestry and encourages visitors to savour every moment.

A Culinary Paradise

No journey is complete without tasting Taiwan's culinary treasures. Bubble tea, Taiwan's iconic drink, offers a sweet, chewy delight found in cafes and night markets. As evening falls, night markets come alive with sizzling street food--oyster omelette, salt and pepper chicken, and stinky tofu showcase Taiwan's bold flavours. Not forgetting lesser-known indigenous dishes such as bamboo rice, stone hot pots, and grilled wild boar. crafted from local ingredients and traditional techniques.

Taiwanese cuisine combines influences from Hokkien, Hakka, Indigenous, and international culinary traditions, creating a rich and flavourful mosaic. Signature dishes include three-cup chicken and oyster pancakes, Hakka-style braised pork with preserved vegetables. These offerings reflect Taiwan's diverse cultural heritage and provide an exciting culinary experience for every palate.

Taiwan's fresh tropical fruits, especially mangoes and pineapples, add a sweet finish to this flavourful journey.

Celebrating Aboriginal Culture

Taiwan is the birthplace of Austronesian culture. Today, Taiwan officially recognizes 16 Indigenous tribes, each with distinct languages, customs, and artistic traditions. These communities, making up 2.5% of the population, preserve ancient heritage while embracing modern creativity.

Travellers can experience this living culture through vibrant festivals, polyphonic chants, and traditional dances. Indigenous arts and crafts--like weaving, woodcarving, and beadwork--reflect deep spiritual meaning. Local cuisine features ingredients such as millet, taro, and mountain greens.

Regions like Hualien, Taitung, and Pingtung offer immersive community tourism, where visitors engage with Indigenous storytelling, nature, and sustainable living.

For travellers from New Zealand and Australia, Taiwan offers a unique connection to the wider Austronesian world--an invitation to explore shared roots and living traditions.

A Slow-Travel Paradise of Nature and Wellness

Looking for a vacation that blends stunning landscapes with deep relaxation? Taiwan offers a unique slow-travel experience, where nature and wellness go hand in hand. Nestled along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan boasts diverse geothermal springs--from the sulfur-rich Beitou Hot Springs in Taipei to the rare mud springs of Guanziling and the serene Zhiben Hot Springs in Taitung.

Beyond hot springs, Taiwan's top destinations like Hualien, Taitung, Kenting, and Sun Moon Lake invite travellers to unwind amid gorges, beaches and tranquil lakes. Alishan's sunrise and sea of clouds offer breathtaking moments of peace.

Slow living is a way of life here--sip high-mountain tea in a traditional teahouse, stroll along one of Taiwan's 307 beaches or hike among its 286 towering peaks. With heartfelt hospitality and rich natural resources, Taiwan is the perfect place to rejuvenate your body and soul.

Join the Journey

Taiwan Tourism invites global travellers to embark on a journey that nourishes the senses, honours tradition and embraces the present. For more information, itineraries, and booking options, visit Taiwan Tourism's official website, https://eng.taiwan.net.tw

