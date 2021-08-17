The company has a footprint in India, Switzerland, UK, France, China and the Netherlands

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 17 (ANI/VRPR Digital): Global outsourcing partner for pharmaceutical industry Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd has reported consolidated net sales for Q1 FY22 at Rs 551 crore, up 16 per cent from Rs 474 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

However, the growth was 4 per cent from Rs 529 crore from previous quarter (Q4 FY21). Capital expenditure for Q1 FY22 was Rs 95 crore which majorly included capex at Swiss and French sites, the company said.

Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 239 crore, up 8.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 220 crore, said the company.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 101 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent compared to 16.7 per cent margin in the previous quarter and 9.1 per cent margin in the previous year's quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 24 crore versus a loss of Rs 14 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit after tax was at Rs 16 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 135 crore in the previous quarter and compared to a net loss of Rs 21 crore for the year-on-year quarter.

Harshil Dalal, Global Chief Financial Officer, said the company posted a robust growth in net revenue on account of growth in CRAMS (contract manufacturing) revenue, with CRAMS India revenue doubling due to re-commencing production for CRAMS customers from Bavla site in India.

"CRAMS UK revenue also posted a strong growth contributing to the overall CRAMS revenue while the marketable molecules segment revenue also rose primarily due to Carbogen Amcis BV revenue spiralling by over 60 per cent," he said.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a strong basket of about 15 active pharma ingredients (APIs) in phase three development. The next phase of vitamin D analogues is underway with two patent applications and plans for phase one and two trials in obesity.

The company offers a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services to improve customer businesses by providing a range of development and manufacturing solutions.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has a footprint in India, Switzerland, United Kingdom, France, China and the Netherlands.

With 28 research and development and highly potent (HiPo) labs and employing more than 1,000 highly experienced people in the world, including chemists 40 per cent of whom hold a PhD in Chemistry, the company has emerged as a preferred global outsourcing partner with capabilities across the entire CRAMS value chain.

It is the first Indian company to get a new chemical entity from an innovator for development and its successful commercialisation.

