Jeane Marie is going viral for her feel-good twerk anthem “Shake”. The record she created with Pendrick and Only Singer is already Top 5 on Triller and has been featured in RapFiesta. Thousands of people have already created dance videos to her song on social media platforms.

The single displays her larger than life persona and its giving very much boss bitch energy. The enigma has over 2 million supporters on TikTok, whether she’s acting, singing or dancing she encourages people to love themselves first always in all ways.

Jeane Marie taps into confident, slick bars over a West Coast-inspired trap beat.

Lyrically, the artist speaks about her irresistible charm and how it tends to lure people in. When the fashion icon isn’t working, she prefers to wind down with her go-to drink (casamigos and gingerale) and close friends. The chorus alone encourages women from across the globe to shake what their mama gave them.

She raps, “Came up off on Tiktok ran up some millions” which is about her platform and how many people found her online.

She is more than just an artist and personality, after all the artist is utilizing her network to promote not only her music but other artists’ and brands as well. Building a community hasn’t been easy as she gets alot of criticism for her voluptuous curves and zero fuck attitude. With all the cyber-bullying also comes alot of loyalty from her fans. Her next single “Aint Worried” featuring Pendrick and produced by Only Singer drops August 18th.

You can listen to her song “SHAKE” on all platforms