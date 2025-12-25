PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: District 98 of Toastmasters International, which empowers its members in communication, leadership and public speaking, successfully hosted the Speakers Today, Leaders Tomorrow Leadership Conclave in Mumbai, marking 10 years of District 98's journey since its inception in 2015. The conclave brought together corporate leaders, communication experts, and Toastmasters members to examine the growing importance of communication-led leadership in organisations and institutions.

The evening began with a press conference, followed by media interactions and byte opportunities, where senior leaders from District 98 highlighted how Toastmasters' 101-year-old, globally proven framework continues to support leadership development across corporate, academic, and community ecosystems.

Opening the conclave, Neha Bhatt, DTM, District Director, District 98, addressed the audience and reflected on the district's decade-long contribution to shaping confident leaders across Mumbai, New Mumbai, Jalgaon, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. She emphasised the role of structured communication learning in building resilient, people-centric organisations.

A regional perspective was offered by Sapna Ohri, DTM, Region 8 Advisor, Toastmasters International, who spoke on "How Toastmasters Helps to Build a Corporate Ecosystem." Her address highlighted the increasing relevance of Toastmasters programs within organisations seeking to strengthen leadership pipelines, collaboration, and workplace communication.

Ojas Rawal featured a thought-provoking address titled, "Are You Sure?! - Demystifying Communication Myths." During which he challenged some of the biggest assumptions about confidence, persuasion, and what it takes to communicate well at work.

Later, Neha Bhatt led a fireside chat on "Leading with Influence: Building Impact through Communication." The conversation got right to the heart of what it means to lead today, from balancing presence and influence to staying authentic even when things get complicated.

The event also brought together some of District 98's key leaders, Sanjan Shetty, Program Quality Director, Anand Ashok, Club Growth Director, and Ashwini Arondkar, Corporate Partnership Lead, weighing in on key perspectives. They talked about raising the bar on program quality, growing the Toastmasters community, and building stronger ties with companies.

To wrap things up, Pratibha Pawar and Vivek Golani handed out awards to significant contributors who made a real difference in the Toastmasters community. Followed by closing remarks by Vivek Golani, reminding everyone that the district is all-in on building leaders who are ready for whatever comes next.

At the end of the Leadership Conclave, District 98 reinforced its role as a space for leadership dialogue, collaboration, and a launchpad for the district's next wave of growth and impact.

For more information, please visit: https://district98.org/

