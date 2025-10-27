PNN

New Delhi [India], October 27: The DIVY Foundation marked the 60th birth anniversary of Shree Vagishji with a series of extensive social welfare activities held across Vadodara. The three-day program, organised at Shree Dhwarikadhish Sukhdham Temple and other locations, focused on promoting public health, community support, environmental awareness, and animal welfare.

The celebrations commenced on May 29 with a large-scale medical camp and blood donation drive that drew participation from thousands of residents. The initiative provided free and low-cost healthcare services, including dental check-ups, X-rays, blood profile tests, liver and kidney function analyses, bone density screenings, cancer detection, ECG examinations, and consultations with general physicians. Medicines were distributed at minimal cost, ensuring accessibility for all sections of society. The health camp not only emphasised preventive healthcare but also encouraged citizens to adopt regular medical check-ups as a means of maintaining overall well-being.

On May 30, the second day of the celebration, the Foundation conducted a wide-ranging distribution program aimed at supporting underprivileged families. Essential grocery kits, clothing items, and educational materials were distributed to those in need. The day concluded with a mass food service program, where thousands of people from various communities came together to share meals. The initiative underscored the importance of compassion, equality, and collective welfare, reflecting the Foundation's belief in community-driven social service.

The concluding day, May 31, focused on environmental and animal welfare activities. A cow welfare program was organised to promote awareness about the ethical treatment and protection of animals, followed by a tree plantation drive across various areas of the city. The plantation initiative aimed to encourage citizens to take active steps toward sustainability, highlighting the connection between spiritual growth and environmental responsibility.

Through these comprehensive efforts, the DIVY Foundation sought to make the 60th birth anniversary of Shree Vagishji an occasion of service and positive impact. The program integrated healthcare, community support, and ecological initiatives into a unified effort to promote collective well-being. The activities reflected the Foundation's ongoing commitment to fostering social harmony and contributing meaningfully to the welfare of society.

