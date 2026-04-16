NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 16: DJT Microfinance, one of India's leading NBFC-MFI committed to rural empowerment, announced its strategic expansion roadmap for the Northeast region with major Assam growth plan. This marks a significant step in strengthening the company's presence across eastern and northeastern India and builds on the company's existing operations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal with the aim to extend responsible financial services to underserved communities.

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The company has announced plans to empower 20,000 new members by 2027, focusing on scaling financial inclusion in the region. This reiterates DJT Microfinance's commitment to deliver microfinance services to low-income households with a focus on empowering women to become self-employed in underserved and rural areas of the country through convenient and secure loans. As part of the initial phase, the company will focus on the Lower Brahmaputra Valley agro-climatic zone, covering districts including Darrang, Tamulpur, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, and Bajali.

Avinash Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, DJT Microfinance said, "Our expansion in Assam reflects our long-term commitment to responsible financial inclusion in regions where access to formal credit remains limited. Assam offers a unique combination of accessibility, economic potential and strong portfolio stability. We intend to adopt a calibrated expansion approach, focusing on disciplined growth, strong governance standards, and customer-centric products tailored to local requirements."

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The expansion will be primarily driven through the Joint Liability Group (JLG) lending model, which enables access to credit for low-income households and micro-entrepreneurs who often remain outside the formal financial system. DJT Microfinance recently commenced its operations in the state and is currently undertaking detailed market assessments and area surveys to design financial products aligned with local economic activities and borrower needs. Alongside its existing offerings, the company plans to introduce need-based products tailored to regional demand patterns.

Avinash Kumar further added, "Our lending framework will remain aligned with the NBFC-MFI regulatory guidelines, targeting households with annual incomes of up to ₹3 lakh. We also ensure that the fixed obligation to income ratio does not exceed 50% of the household's monthly income. We will continue to adhere strictly to SRO guardrails while expanding our portfolio of services in the region."

Currently, DJT Microfinance operates 75 branches across five states, serving approximately 75 thousand customers. Over the next three years, DJT Microfinance aims to build a scalable and stable portfolio in the Northeast, beginning with Assam. The strategy will focus on disciplined customer acquisition, prudent underwriting, and strong asset quality management.

Through its phased expansion strategy, DJT Microfinance aims to deepen access to formal financial services for underserved households while building a resilient and quality-driven portfolio across eastern and northeastern India.

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