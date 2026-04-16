OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its next-generation tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4, in the Indian market. Scheduled for debut on April 30, the device succeeds the OnePlus Pad 3 and introduces incremental upgrades to the chipset and battery capacity. Dedicated promotional pages have already appeared on major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, confirming that the tablet will be available in Dune Glow and Sage Mist colour options.

The upcoming OnePlus Pad 4 maintains the brand’s focus on high-performance hardware, aiming to compete in the premium Android tablet segment. While the aesthetic remains largely consistent with its predecessor, the internal specifications suggest a focus on efficiency and long-term utility. The launch follows the typical annual refresh cycle for the company’s tablet lineup, which began with the original OnePlus Pad in 2023. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Pad 4 Announced, Launching on April 30

OnePlus Pad 4 Processor and Performance (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the previous model. According to leaked performance metrics, the device is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage, reportedly achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 4.1 million.

The tablet features a metal unibody design with a familiar pill-shaped camera module. A subtle design change noted in the promotional material is the relocation of the three-dot connector to the top-right of the frame, moving from the bottom-edge placement seen on the Pad 3.

OnePlus Pad 4 Battery and Display (Expected)

For visual performance, the OnePlus Pad 4 is equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display. It retains the 144Hz refresh rate characteristic of the series, intended to provide fluid navigation and high-frame-rate gaming. This panel matches the size of the Pad 3’s 13.2-inch IPS LCD, which offered a peak brightness of 900 nits.

A significant update is found in the power department. The OnePlus Pad 4 houses a 13,380mAh battery, an increase from the 12,140mAh cell used in the Pad 3. Despite the larger capacity, the charging speed remains constant at 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, which the company claims can efficiently manage the high-capacity battery.

OnePlus Pad 4 Camera (Expected)

The camera system on the new model is expected to carry over the functional approach of the previous generation. The Pad 3 utilised a 13MP primary rear camera with a colour spectrum sensor and an 8MP front-facing sensor for video conferencing. Early indications suggest the Pad 4 will employ a similar configuration, focusing on productivity and communication rather than high-end mobile photography. Realme Buds T500 Pro Price, Specifications and Features.

By launching on April 30, OnePlus aims to capture the early summer electronics market in India. Pricing and specific variant availability are expected to be confirmed during the official event. The device will run the latest version of OxygenOS for Pad, tailored to utilise the screen real estate of the 13.2-inch display.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).