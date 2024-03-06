PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: Donaldson India Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE-DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, today celebrates the grand opening of its new experience centre in Pune.

Showcasing Donaldson's unwavering dedication to innovation, the state-of-the-art facility ushers in a new era of digitally empowered filtration solutions. The experience centre provides a unique opportunity for Indian customers to experience live demonstrations of a range of Donaldson dust collectors along with iCue Connected Filtration Service, an IoT-based technology to remotely monitor dust collection equipment performance.

* Donaldson iCue Connected Filtration Service is a new offering for the Indian market, with the capability to create significant value by minimizing air pollution while maximizing productivity in a factory setting. Using a network of connected sensors, remote dust collection monitoring can now be automated, providing comprehensive real time data through a modernized and user-friendly digital interface. Additionally, this technology offers the ability to monitor a wider range of data, including three critical measures: differential pressure, particulate trends and relative airflow.

Commenting on the launch, Guillermo Briseno, President, Industrial Solutions said, "Donaldson Company is committed to serving our customers globally; within this precept, we continually invest back into the company to ensure we are providing better customer experiences and expanding our coverage into different markets. India is and continues to be a key market for Donaldson Company with good, quality opportunities and growing capacity of industry. Donaldson is very excited to increase its presence in the region, offering best-in-class next generation solutions to our local partners."

"We have already invested in a manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune to support the growing demand for our dust collectors in India; this new Experience Centre will allow us to share our portfolio of industry-leading filtration solutions and technologies with our customers in a unique setting," added Briseno.

"The iCue technology will help customers monitor the performance of their dust collectors remotely with just one click, noted Mauricio Goes, Vice President of Industrial Solutions Aftermarket & Services. It has the capability to alert of any abnormal functioning in the dust collector, helping prevent costly breakdowns. Introducing iCue Connected Filtration Service in the Indian market will also improve customers' overall aftermarket experience; the Donaldson team will work closely with customers to ensure their dust collectors are running optimally and ensure product availability."

Viraj Kadam, Country Leader India and Director APAC-Industrial Solutions Aftermarket & Services, added, "We are excited about growth opportunities the Indian market is providing to us. Donaldson is very well positioned to offer a range of dust collectors to suit customer needs, along with very strong aftermarket and service support. We are experiencing strong growth in the Indian market thus keeping customers at the core of what we do, and we continue to expand our capabilities in the Indian market to reinforce that Donaldson is the preferred global choice in dust collection filtration technology."

Globally, Donaldson operates 54 manufacturing plants and 21 distribution centers in 40 countries. The company plans to continue to expand its strong global footprint to ensure customers in every market have access to its diversified portfolio of value-added products and solutions that are aligned with driving positive customer business outcomes.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at more than 140 locations on six continents partner with customers - from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world's biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at Donaldson.com.

Donaldson first entered the India market in 1994 through a joint venture focused on the gas turbine power generation market. In 1999, the Gurgaon location became a wholly-owned subsidiary and the product offering extended to diesel engine-related filtration solutions. The 2007 expansion of the Gurgaon location tripled the size of the manufacturing operations for the company's engine and industrial filtration businesses in India. In 2022, the Pune location was opened to locally manufacture cartridge and baghouse industrial dust collectors and filters that are equipped with Donaldson technology where the shape and filter media defines the performance. These industry-leading collectors and filters help manufacturers increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and provide a cleaner workspace for employees.

The industrial dust, fume and mist collectors and filters currently produced at the Donaldson Pune plant for the South Asian Market include:

* Downflo® series of cartridge collectors (Downflo® Oval, Downflo® Evolution and Packaged Downflo® Evolution),

* PowerCore® CP series of cartridge dust collectors (CPV and CPC), and

* Dalamatic® line of baghouse collectors (Dalamatic® Cased and Dalamatic® Insertable).

