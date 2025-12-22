VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22: Telecanor Global Ltd, a Hyderabad-based microcap company with a market capitalisation of approximately ₹29 crore, announced a bold strategic revival on Friday, 19 December with the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for Institutional investors in the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) market, a global segment valued at approximately USD 850 billions.

The AI-led platform is designed to automate complex QIS workflows and convert lengthy index rulebooks into executable trading strategies in minutes, a process that currently requires 30-40 hours of manual work.

Telecanor plans a well-phased rollout: Phase I, expected within 10 months, focuses on automatic PDF-to-code conversion and backtesting; Phase II, scheduled between 10 and 18 months, introduces an AI copilot to refine strategies; and Phase III, expected beyond 18 months, provides hosting and execution infrastructure for institutional clients.

The SaaS-based model aims to deliver high operating margins of around 70-80% post R&D, with projected annual recurring revenues reaching ₹7.5 crore in the first year, with up to 5 client base, and projected recurring revenues up to ₹83 crore by the third year, with up to 60 client base. The company is shifting from legacy analytics to a scalable, AI-driven fintech business, aiming for recurring revenue and long-term growth.

This AI-powered QIS platform launch will mark a significant turnaround for Telecanor, which recently has reported stellar Q2,2025 revenue of ₹5.74 crore and a profit after tax of ₹2.53 crore, reflecting operational efficiency and financial discipline.Despite this profitability, the company currently trades only at a PE ratio of approximately 8.98, a level widely regarded as low for an IT and AI-focused business.

Adding to its strategic profile, Telecanor, with a market capitalisation of just around ₹29 crore, owns a land bank independently valued at approximately ₹152.46 crore, as per the report submitted to BSE. Importantly, this valuation reflects a significant appreciation following the Andhra Pradesh government's announcement of the proposed Google AI Center hub with ₹1.5 lakh crore investment initiatives. Telecanor's land, located at Marripalem and Rajala Agraharam villages, Rambilli Mandal, Anakapalli district, lies just ~600 meters from the upcoming hub. This proximity has materially enhanced the land's strategic worth, offering near-term monetisation potential through IT/AI parks, corporate or institutional leasing, employee housing, and mixed-use infrastructure aligned with the emerging technology ecosystem.

The Board has confirmed that the initiative will be executed within approved R&D budgets, with no related-party transactions involved. It emphasised that the platform will serve strictly as a technology and tooling solution and will not provide investment advice or execution services without compliance with applicable regulations. Key risks, including technical complexity, data licensing dependencies, institutional procurement cycles, and evolving AI regulations, will be actively monitored.

Telecanor stated that the AI-QIS platform represents its long-term commitment to innovation, governance, and sustainable value creation, and further updates on product development and strategic progress will be shared in line with regulatory requirements.

