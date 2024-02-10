New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry held a consultation with representatives of Indian cement industry on the mechanism to collect cement production data ensuring 100 per cent coverage of the industry.

Cement is one of the eight core industries in India. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cement production data is used by Office of Economic Advisor, DPIIT to calculate the Index of Eight Core Industries in which the weightage of Cement production is 5.37 per cent.

Indian cement industry is the second largest in the world with installed cement capacity of 600 million tonnes and production of 391 million tonnes of cement in 2022-23.

Presently, the cement production data is collected by DPIIT through Cement Information System (CIS) portal. However, some plants are not providing data regularly.

Cement production data is used by the government for policy decisions and for calculating the index of industrial production. Robust and accurate data will benefit everyone including the cement industry in making informed decisions.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT Sanjiv informed that DPIIT is giving Ad-hoc permissions to cement plants as part of Ease of Doing Business, for manufacture and sale of cement without ISI mark for a period upto 150 days or till the plant gets BIS certification, whichever is earlier.

In future registration in CIS portal will be a pre-requisite for considering the proposal for grant of Ad-hoc permission. He also informed that the CIS portal is being revised and the modified CIS portal will be launched shortly. For updation of CIS portal, he directed National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) to discuss with representatives of cement industry.

The representatives of cement industry assured DPIIT that the cement production data will be provided regularly and agreed that the accurate and authentic production data of the cement industry will be beneficial for all. The industry representatives also assured that remaining plants will be onboarded on CIS portal by 31st March 2024.

The meeting was organised in hybrid mode on Friday. Besides, officers from NCCBM the meeting was attended by the representatives of Cement Manufacturing Association(CMA) and various cement companies namely, Saurashtra Cement Ltd.; Dalmia Cement (B) Ltd.; Shree Cement Ltd.; Adani Group; Star Cement Ltd; Jammu and Kashmir Cement Ltd. (JKCL); Heidelberg Cement; Orient Cement; Shree Cement; Nuvoco Vistas Corp; Zuari Cement Ltd.; My Home Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., The India Cement Ltd. and officials from Cement Section, DPIIT. (ANI)

