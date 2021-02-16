Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): In an effort to provide preventive and effective healthcare solutions to every patient, Dr Batra's has revolutionized the future of homeopathy through scientific, precise, safe and uniquely planned treatment solutions. Through its latest offering, Dr Batra's brings Derma Heal, a first-of-its-kind, easy and pain-free skincare solution to its patients.

Derma Heal - a revolutionary skincare treatment, combines the goodness of UVB light rays and homeopathy to treat skin diseases safely and naturally. Each Derma Heal session takes only 30 minutes and is administered by trained therapists under the guidance of qualified homeopathic dermatologists. With a proven efficacy of more than 400 clinical research studies, this treatment method enhances skin treatment outcomes to give you better results in just five weeks.

Derma Heal uses Narrowband UVB phototherapy. 'Narrowband' refers to a specific wavelength of ultraviolet (UV) radiation, ranging from 311 to 312 nm. This range of UV radiation has proved to be the most beneficial component for treating skin problems like Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Eczema, Dandruff, Pruritus and Lichen Planus amongst others.

Commenting on the launch of Derma Heal, Dr. Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Batra's Group of Companies and Fellow of Homeopathic Dermatology [Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)] said, "With a patient-first philosophy, we at Dr Batra's work to provide our patients with the latest medical innovations to bring about bettered treatment outcomes. Through Derma Heal, we aim to increase treatment results to up to 96 per cent as compared to 60 per cent in other conventional treatment methods."

He further added, "Skin ailments are not just physically scarring but because they are so easily visible, they have affected the patient's self-esteem and confidence. A lot of skin patients undertake treatments that can sometimes have adverse effects. Derma Heal is a therapy that is not just painless but it is quick to show results and is also side-effect free."

Through the goodness of UVB light and homeopathy, Derma Heal has proven results in:

Vitiligo: The Narrowband UVB phototherapy stimulates the dormant skin melanocytes and also modulates the cutaneous (skin-related) immunity enabling regimentation and regaining the skins natural colour

Psoriasis: This phototherapy method, ultraviolet (UV) light to reduce the thickness, redness and scaling of skin as well as slow down the creation of new skin cells

Eczema: Derma Heal therapy inhibits the inflammatory response in the skin and influences cell division thereby decreasing itching and thickness of the skin

Dandruff: In cases of severe dandruff that are resistant to other treatment, UBV light treatment, lowers the excessive itching and flaking caused by severe dandruff in a safe and effective manner

