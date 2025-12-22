VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 22: The Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar National Human Rights Award-2025 was announced and conferred at the International Human Rights Convention-2025 held in the national capital, bringing together eminent jurists, policymakers, academicians and human rights advocates from India and abroad. The convention was organised by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) as part of its annual platform to recognise individuals and institutions making significant contributions to the protection, promotion and awareness of human rights.

The award ceremony served as a key highlight of the convention, which focused on contemporary human rights challenges, legal empowerment, constitutional values and global cooperation in safeguarding civil liberties. Speakers at the event underlined the continuing relevance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of social justice, equality and rule of law in addressing modern-day human rights issues at both national and international levels.

Along with the announcement of the awards, the convention also witnessed discussions on strengthening institutional frameworks, expanding access to legal education, and leveraging digital platforms to spread awareness about rights and duties among citizens. The organisers stated that the awards aim to honour individuals whose work reflects sustained commitment to Ambedkarite values and tangible impact on society.

Shri Manmohan Joshi, a distinguished legal scholar, educator and human rights advocate, was conferred with the Dr. Ambedkar National Human Rights Award-2025 in recognition of his long-standing contribution to human rights awareness, legal empowerment and public legal education at the national and international level. Widely known as "MJ Sir," he has been acknowledged for his efforts in taking legal knowledge beyond courtrooms to the grassroots, through structured training programmes, public lectures, writings and digital outreach focused on constitutional values, social justice and civil liberties.

The ceremony also honoured Ms. Anuradha Koirala, renowned human rights activist from Nepal and Padma Shri awardee, with the same national honour for her exemplary work in the field of human rights. Her recognition highlighted the convention's cross-border perspective and its emphasis on global solidarity in addressing human rights violations.

According to the organisers, the selection of awardees followed a detailed evaluation of their impact, consistency of work and contribution to society over the years. The awards were presented in the presence of senior legal professionals, academicians, representatives of civil society organisations and international delegates attending the convention.

The International Human Rights Convention-2025 concluded with a renewed call for collaborative action among governments, legal institutions, educators and civil society to ensure that human rights principles are translated into accessible and enforceable realities for citizens. The organisers reiterated that the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar National Human Rights Award will continue to serve as a platform to recognise exemplary work and inspire future generations to uphold the ideals of justice, equality and human dignity.

