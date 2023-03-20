New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/SRV): Dr. Chetan Patel, the first and the only wrist arthroscopy surgeon of South Gujarat, is launching a super speciality hospital in Surat, Gujarat. The hospital is designed to bridge the gap between patients requiring specialized treatment and the dearth of such nuanced treatments by experienced surgeons.

Working towards the motto of Param Swasthya - better health for all, Param Kaushalya - better healthcare by top doctors, Param Purusharth - efforts that count for humanity, and Param Sukh - maximizing life's joy through optimal health, the hospital is being launched with the aim of providing the best treatments for multiple ailments by top surgeons under one roof.

Dr. Chetan Patel launched this hospital with the mission to provide the highest level of specialized medical care to patients using the most advanced technologies and techniques available. He believes in providing personalized care and support to the patients and their family members by creating a comfortable and welcoming environment along with offering a full range of medical services and treatments across a wide range of specialities that include both traditional and cutting-edge therapies.

Dr. Chetan Patel had been invited as a guest faculty at the Gujarat orthopaedic Association where he emphasized the importance of compassionate care for patients and their loved ones and the underlying consequences of not helping in healing the mind together with the body.

Dr. Chetan Patel has also received the 'Pride of Gujarat' award for his contribution to the field of medical science. Talking to the media representatives, he was quoted as saying, "At Param Superspeciality Hospital, we understand that every family is a part of the universe. A network of people who love, support, and count on one another to be there. Everybody means the world to someone, and we are committed to care for others so they can be there for the ones they love. We deliver high-quality, compassionate care with one united purpose: to help our patients be well in mind, body and spirit."

At Param Superspeciality Hospital, he is supported by a team of super specialist surgeons in varied branches of medical science including, Dr. Maulik Patel (Neuro Surgeon), Dr. Jatin Mavani (Neuro & Spine Surgeon), Dr. Mehul Baldha (Spine Surgeon), Dr. Naimish Maniya (ENT Surgeon), Dr. Shaymal Patel (Paediatric Orthopaedic), and Dr. Sudhir Navadiya (Plastic Surgeon). The hospital is fully equipped to handle both, general patients as well as emergencies, and boasts of treating patients with rare medical conditions in paediatric nephrology, oncology, nephrology, plastic surgery, urology, neurology, ENT, gastroenterology, paediatric orthopaedic, critical care and orthopaedic services department.

Strategically located in the centre of the city (Unapani Road, Lal Darwaja, Surat), the hospital aims to be the best hospital in Surat, one that is easily accessible to its patients and strives to become the trusted partner in the healthcare journey of its patients for achieving the best possible outcomes for them. Dr Chetan Patel envisions the hospital to be the best orthopaedic hospital in Surat by being a leader in medical research and innovation, advancing the field of healthcare for the benefit of all and being recognized as the premier destination for specialized medical care in the region, and beyond, by creating a culture of excellence and innovation, always striving to improve their care and services. It also aims to be a leader in medical education and research by collaborating with top institutions and researchers in order to provide advancement in the field of healthcare.

Dr. Chetan Patel is a qualified orthopaedic surgeon (M.S. Orthopaedics) and is one of the best hand surgeons in Surat. He is popularly known as the first-hand surgeon and the only 'Wrist Arthroscopy Surgeon in South Gujarat'.

For appointments and consultations, patients can either call directly on their emergency helpline number (+91) 74339 83718 or visit their website https://paramsuperspecialityhospital.com/ for more information. The emergency number is reachable at 24 x 7.

