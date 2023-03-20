Riyadh, March 20: Moon sighting committees in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar will meet tomorrow (March 21) to determine Ramadan 2023 start date. The beginning of Ramadan 2023 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other countries will be determined following a moon sighting. Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, is considered a holy month by Muslims who observe dawn-to-dusk fast to learn self-restrain and discipline. The Ramadan 2023 timetable will also be set once the beginning of the holy month is finalised.

Muslims follow lunar-based calendar. The beginning and end of Islamic months are decided by moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, moon sighting committees meet to see if the moon is visible. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. March 21 marks 29th of Shaban, the month before Ramadan, in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar:

As mentioned above, moon sighting committees will assembly on March 21 to see if Ramadan 2023 moon is visible. If the moon is sighted, Shaban shall end and Muslims will welcome Ramadan 2023 and observe their first Roza or fast on March 22. If the crescent remains invisible, Shaban month will complete 30 days on March 22. In this case, the first Ramadan fast will be observed on March 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Like every Islamic month, Ramadan will last for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. Muslims will mark end of Ramadan 2023 by celebrating Eid Ul Fitr 2023 or Eid al-Fitr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).