Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 9: India's first automatic writing teacher, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, is transforming lives through her groundbreaking automatic writing course. This unique workshop helps the participants channel their subconscious, connect with higher energies, and resolve long-held emotional blocks.

Combining experiential learning with secret meditative rituals, Dr. Manmit guides participants activate their pineal gland, enabling them to access fifth-dimensional energy. Over three transformative months, the practitioners resolve emotional issues, improve relationships, and witness a transformative personal growth -- all while improving their spiritual and emotional resilience.

"Amid the rising rates of mental illness, it's crucial to prioritize mental health," says Dr. Kumarr, who has spent over 10 years teaching automatic writing to people from all walks of life. With 69 successful batches under her belt, she strongly believes, "Spiritual sufficiency is the pillar on which the new generation can rely."

The course has already inspired countless participants, including Mumbai-based entrepreneur Anand Iyer, who shares, "I undertook the Automatic writing course. It has given me a new and different perspective and approach to spirituality. Further the journey and teaching warrant and push you to undertake a lot of inner reflection and introspection of your daily lives, so that you can become a better version of yourself. My own relationships have seen a positive shift, for which I have immense gratitude. Simple, Lucid, Friendly, Beautiful, and an authoritative Taskmaster, Manmeet, is one of the few whom I have met who pushes you and doesn't give up on her guidance. Highly recommend it for those exploring spirituality."

Jyoti, another participant, echoes the sentiment, "I have attended an Automatic writing workshop with Soul Miracles and would truly recommend this workshop to one and all! It is a priceless learning which is life altering and an experience out of this world (literally!). One can experience immense healing and peace in her guidance no matter what one is going through in life, loss of a loved one, unrest or feeling of incompleteness in life, health issues or any other issue whatsoever."

The next batch of this transformative course is starting on February 7th and 8th, 2025, both in Gurgaon and online, making it accessible to participants worldwide.

About Dr. Manmit Kumarr

Dr. Manmit Kumarr is India's pioneering automatic writing teacher, founder of Soul Miracles, and a spiritual mentor dedicated to helping individuals transform their lives. Through her spiritual courses and psychic healing, Dr. Kumarr empowers people to address the old emotional blocks, balance energy systems, leading to a holistic mental and emotional wellbeing.

Contact details

Soul Miracles

3i Wing 2 The Room,

Central Park, Sector 48

Gurgaon

Haryana 122004

Email - mail@manmeetkumar.com

Phone no. - +91 9811626045

