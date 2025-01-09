Chennaiyin have endured a tough Indian Super League campaign so far, dropping to 10th in the points table with 15 points from 14 matches. The team has registered four defeats in the last five games and next host Odisha in the league. With no momentum with them, the team will need to put in extra efforts to secure a positive result here. Opponents Odisha are 7th but head into this contest on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of FC Goa. They have done okay so far but need a string of wins to move further up. Chennaiyin versus Odisha will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC's Impressive Away Streak Will Look to Capitalize on Chennaiyin FC's Worrying Home Form.

Irfan Yadwad and Daniel Chima Chukwu will lead the attack for Chennaiyin in a 4-3-1-2 formation. Lukas Pivetta Brambilla is the playmaker in this team and his ability to come up with the defence-splitting passing will be crucial. Lalrinliana Hnamte and Farukh Choudhary will start in midfield and the duo will likely sit back and try and shield the backline.

Ahmad Jahouh was sent off in the last game against Goa and will now be suspended for Odisha. Hugo Bumous will need to step up in his absence and he is one player that can make the side tick, particularly in the central areas. Dori, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Rahim Ali form the front three for the visitors. ISL 2024–25: Hyderabad FC Snatch Late Point Against FC Goa, With Both Teams Reduced to 10 Men.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC will take on Odisha FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Thursday, January 9. The Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2024-25 is slated to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 3, Sports18 Khel and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC live streaming online for free. It will be a keenly contested game with the tie ending in a scored draw.

