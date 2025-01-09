Mumbai, January 9: Amid the reports claiming the possibility of the Champions Trophy being shifted out of Pakistan due to delay in renovation work at the stadiums, a PCB official said preparations are in full swing and all the work related to the stadiums will be done by the first week of February. The Champions Trophy will commence on February 19. The eight-team tournament, featuring 15 contests, will conclude on March 9. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium are scheduled to host the matches of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan Cricket Board Relocates ODI Tri-Series Venues to Lahore and Karachi Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

With the renovation work at the venues, which started in August last year and was supposed to be completed by December 31, yet to be completed, several reports emerged that the ICC will send a team to Pakistan to inspect the three stadiums. If the venues are not ready for handover on February 12, the entire tournament will be shifted to the UAE.

"All the work (related to stadiums) will be done by the first week of February. Pakistan will successfully host the Champions Trophy. No need to go by any rumours. We are committed to give our best. There are people who are trying to tarnish Pakistan's image on social media. We know who all they are and why they are doing this," the PCB official told IANS. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Shifted Out of Pakistan? Renovation of Stadiums Still Under Construction As Tournament Date Nears: Report .

However, the PCB on Wednesday moved the ODI tri-series, also involving South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore, saying the move was due to the advanced stage of preparations at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium, which will host six of the 12 Champions Trophy group stage matches. Pakistan is preparing to host an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, when it co-hosted the ODI World Cup.

