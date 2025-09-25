PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: Yet another time, the excellence attained from high accomplishments from leading and renowned experts in electrical power distribution came to the limelight from Dr. (hon.)Pravin Sankhwar won the Exceptional Leadership (Lifetime Achievement Award) in August 2025. Previously in 2024, Pravin Sankhwar won the Global Recognition Award, the Titan Award, & Stevie Award for his outstanding research and original contributions in the electrical power industry through his impact from participation through published research journal papers, books, and professional societies as a leading professional. His research in "Evaluation of transition to 100% electric vehicles (EVs) by 2052 in the United States" elaborates on how the transition would look in the power industry from large-scale adoption of modern loads such as electric vehicles.

The concepts proposed by Pravin's research in energy management in modern power systems and using the DC power distribution system to solve the power resilience for rural and urban areas have received widespread attention during international conferences by Hubbell at Nashville, TN. The registered patent on power distribution system further validates how modern power distribution can be reshaped into small DC power systems by eliminating losses from DC to AC and AC to DC conversion cycles. Widespread attention from industry experts in the power engineering industry and business owners in rural India resulted in the implementation by the largest marriage hall "Moti Mahal Mandapam" at Akbarpur Kanpur, Dehat, for a resilient power system.

Lifetime accomplishments conferred with Honorary Doctorate not only commence from his decade-long industry experience and influence but also from the very beginning, from deep roots while gaining education at Malaviya National Institute of Technology in 2011. Having obtained B Tech in Electrical Engineering from an institution of national importance had allowed Pravin to contribute towards the energy sector in India when starting his career with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Together with his innovative excellence achieved working for HPCL and securing an academic position as a Master's student in Michigan Technological University, Pravin's global impact increased to the next level. Later he contributed to United States economy between 2018-2025 by working for global organizations such as WSP USA Inc. Being a licensed professional engineer with notable engagement with infrastructure projects in United States for electrical power distribution systems design in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings elevated him to become a leading professional. His winning these prestigious awards has drawn many cover stories in magazines such as Passion Vista for "Men Leaders to Look up to in 2024", Passionate Magazine for "Professional Electrical Engineer', and Business Frontier for "Foundations of Future: Designing Resilient and Intelligent Systems".

The research by Pravin Sankhwar, published in Sustainable Energy Research, highlights the importance of gaining energy efficiency from the use of electric vehicles: "Modelling a transportation system wherein the majority of consumers rely on public transportation systems promises reduced consumption of EVs, thereby reducing energy consumption and, thus, demand. So, a modern transportation system must strive towards energy efficiency by growing means of sharing resources." Pravin has also laid out the foundations of electrical safety from large-scale development of EV Charging hubs by clearly laying out the design as: "Let us consider 1000 customers visit each hub per day, and each customer utilises around 100 kWh during an ultra or hyper charging session. By addition of five ultra-fast chargers and six hyper-fast chargers, an installed capacity of ~3kW requires a BESS of ~15.6kW to supply three days of energy for 1000 customers. An additional 2 days of storage may be supplied back to the grid when BESS acts as a DG source." And power schematics for residential power as presented during the IEEE Committee meetings in September 2025. In the power schematics, the operability of DC systems using electric vehicles as a source of power during power deficit from the grid or during outages is a direct implementation of Pravin's patent.

How Pravin has engaged in shaping the industry standards is visible from his participation as a Principal Member with the IEEE Standards Association. Pravin is the listed committee member in the recent NESC Preprint, a standard adopted across the world for power systems design and application. Pravin Sankhwar's books on electric vehicles and electrification are available in major libraries in the US. Ms Book Thief, the largest book blogger, has interviewed and appraised Pravin's work with a high rating and commented, "From navigating regulatory frameworks to addressing range anxiety and the need for standardisation across charging networks, the author provides a balanced view of both the opportunities and hurdles in this space." Additionally, Indian Book Critics comments on use case of Pravin's work: "The book is particularly significant for the Indian market. With the government's focus on initiatives like "Make in India" and its ambitious targets for EV adoption, Sankhwar's insights into rural electrification and entrepreneurial opportunities are invaluable. The detailed plan for launching an electric scooter company demonstrates the author's commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Indian EV ecosystem."

Pravin's recommendations for improving the future of the power industry come from notable words: "Electrical safety at the workplace is of prime importance to me, and when designing electrical systems, extreme care is required to eliminate any safety hazards." For young professionals, I encourage them to keep consistency and read research articles frequently to make informed decisions in both careers and while implementing ideas in the workplace."

