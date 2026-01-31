Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura, has taken a proactive step in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) awareness by organising a regional-level awareness workshop ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday.

The workshop was held at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala, as part of the pre-summit outreach activities aligned with India's growing push towards AI-driven governance and digital service delivery.

With rapid advancements in artificial intelligence opening new opportunities in governance, agriculture, healthcare, education and smart administration, India has accelerated AI adoption through initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence released by NITI Aayog.

The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held on February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and is being positioned as the first global-scale AI forum to be hosted in the Global South, highlighting India's rising leadership in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Tripura workshop was inaugurated by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, IAS, in the presence of IT Secretary Kiran Gitte and Director (In-Charge), IT, Suprakash Jamatia. Around 350 participants, including students and faculty members from leading institutions such as NIT Agartala, National Law University Tripura, Indian Institute of Information Technology and National Forensic Sciences University, attended the programme.

Technical sessions were conducted by domain experts, including Suman Deb (NIT Agartala), Tanmoy Bhowmik (Paytm) and Prof Nachiketa Mittal (NLU Tripura). The sessions focused on Digital India initiatives and practical implementation of safe, inclusive and responsible AI frameworks.

The event also highlighted the IndiaAI Mission, launched under MeitY, with an overall outlay of over ₹10,300 crore to build a robust AI ecosystem under the vision of "Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India." The mission is expected to create transformative opportunities for students, researchers and startups across the country.

Officials emphasised that such initiatives will help prepare youth with future-ready skills while supporting inclusive, technology-driven development across the state, aligning Tripura's digital progress with the broader vision of Digital India. (ANI)

