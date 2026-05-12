Business News | Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured by Paul Narula Academy Bangkok Thailand

VMPL

Bangkok [Thailand], May 12: In a prestigious international recognition celebrating decades of dedication to art, culture, media, and global relations, Sandeep Marwah has been nominated as the Patron of the Paul Narula Academy.

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The honour was conferred by Paul Narula during a special gathering in Bangkok, acknowledging Dr. Marwah's extraordinary contribution to media, entertainment, education, and cultural diplomacy across the world.

Expressing his admiration, Dr. Paul Narula said, "I have known Dr. Sandeep Marwah for more than forty years. His hard work, passion, commitment, and sincere involvement towards the promotion of art and culture are beyond words. His world records and global achievements have made him one of the most respected and popular personalities in the media, entertainment, art, and culture fraternity. I salute him and honour him on behalf of the people of Thailand."

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He further added, "It gives me immense pleasure to nominate Dr. Sandeep Marwah as the Patron of Paul Narula Academy, an institution committed to excellence in education, leadership, and professional development."

Accepting the honour with gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "I am deeply grateful to Paul Narula Academy, Bangkok, Thailand for this prestigious nomination as Patron. I look forward to contributing towards education, leadership, creativity, and global professional development through meaningful collaborations and international partnerships."

Dr. Marwah further emphasized the growing cultural and diplomatic relations between India and Thailand. He remarked, "This appreciation has added tremendous strength to Indo-Thailand relations. The Indo Thailand Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI has consistently worked towards bringing the people of both nations closer through art, culture, media, education, and tourism. Such recognitions further inspire us to work with greater dedication towards global unity and cultural exchange."

The occasion also highlighted the increasing role of educational and cultural institutions in building stronger international relationships through creativity, leadership, and people-to-people engagement. The association between Paul Narula Academy and Dr. Sandeep Marwah is expected to open new avenues of cooperation in training, international events, youth empowerment, and cultural promotion between India and Thailand.

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