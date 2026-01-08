VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: In a significant development for the Indian film and media industry, renowned international film, television, and media personality Dr Sandeep Marwah has been nominated as the Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the calendar year 2026.

Dr Sandeep Marwah is a globally respected name in creative arts, media education, and cultural diplomacy. A founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT University, he has dedicated more than three decades to nurturing talent and strengthening India's position on the global creative map. Over the years, he has served as a mentor and teacher to over 25,000 students of film, television, and media from 145 countries, making him one of the most influential educators in the field worldwide.

An eleven-times World Record holder, Dr Marwah is also the most decorated media personality, having received the largest number of national and international awards for his extraordinary contribution to cinema, media, education, and cultural promotion.

Recognized for his deep commitment to creative arts and cultural relations, 90 governments across the world have officially nominated Dr Sandeep Marwah as their Cultural Representative in India, a rare distinction that underscores his global standing and diplomatic influence through art and culture.

Dr Marwah currently serves as the President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and is actively chairing more than 100 creative organizations in India and abroad, working relentlessly to promote cinema, media, art, fashion, journalism, and performing arts as powerful tools of global unity.

The nomination of Dr Sandeep Marwah as Vice President of the Film Federation of India is widely welcomed by industry leaders and cultural institutions, who see this as a progressive step toward strengthening Indian cinema's global outreach and fostering greater collaboration within the film fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Marwah expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the film industry with dedication, integrity, and a global vision.

